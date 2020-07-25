Dr Alex George 'processing what happened' following death of brother

Dr Alex George is working on 'processing what has happened' to his little brother following his death this week.

On Friday (July 24), the former Love Island favourite, 28, revealed on Instagram that he had just lost his "beautiful little brother to mental health".

Dr Alex George revealed this week his brother has died (Credit: Dr Alex George / YouTube)

What did Dr Alex George say about his brother?

He posted a picture of himself and his sibling, whose name was Llŷr, and told his followers: "I can't believe I am actually writing this post. I have lost my beautiful little brother to mental health. I love you so much Llŷr.

"The kindest and most caring soul. I was so proud of you starting medical school next month, you would have been the most incredible doctor.

"We are hurting so bad. No words can explain. As a family we are devastated. We love you and miss you so much. Please rest in peace x Our boy."

Since then, Alex has taken to his Instagram Stories to update fans and thank them for their kind messages of support.

I need to try and process what has happened somehow.

He said: "Thank you for all the messages of kindness here and to my phone. I am incredibly grateful of the support and it means so much. I am sorry that I can't reply yet. I need to try and process what has happened somehow."

A number of Dr Alex's fellow Love Island stars reached out to him on Instagram after he revealed his loss.

Dani Dyer wrote, "So so sorry Alex. sending you so much love xx" while Megan Barton Hanson told him, "Alex I'm so sorry for yours and your families loss. I can't put into words how heartbreaking this news is. I'm always here if you need me. Sending love".

The former Love Island star said he is still "processing" his brother's death (Credit: Dr Alex George / YouTube)

'So sorry for your loss'

And Maura Higgins, who featured on the latest series of Dancing On Ice, posted to Alex: "So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and your family."

Wes Nelson, who was on the same series as Alex, said to him: "So sorry to hear this Alex! Stay strong, I love you mate!"

Alexandra Cane, with whom Alex coupled up during his time in the villa, wrote: "I'm so sorry Alex. My deepest condolences are with you and your family."

