Alex George left heartbroken as younger brother dies

Dr Alex George has been left devastated after his little brother died.

The Love Island star shared the heartbreaking news to Instagram on Friday.

Alex told fans he lost his "beautiful little brother to mental health".

Alongside a photo of himself and his brother, Alex wrote: "I can’t believe I am actually writing this post. I have lost my beautiful little brother to mental health.

"I love you so much Llŷr.

"The kindest and most caring soul. I was so proud of you starting medical school next month, you would have been the most incredible doctor."

"We are hurting so bad. No words can explain. As a family we are devastated.

Alex George paid tribute to his "beautiful" little brother (Credit: ITV2/YouTube)

"We love you and miss you so much. Please rest in peace x Our boy."

Fans have offered their condolences to Alex and his family.

One person commented: "My heart breaks for you and your family - I’m so sorry this has happened."

Another wrote: "Oh my goodness that is such a tragedy, I'm so sorry to have read this post.

"My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family."

A third added: "Very sorry to hear this @dralexgeorge prayers with you all."

Many of Alex's Love Island co-stars also spent him their messages of support.

Rosie Williams said: "Oh no Alex! This is so awful. I’m so so sorry from the bottom of my heart. Sending you all the love in the world.

"Thinking of you and your family through this terrible time."

Samira Mighty added: "Stay strong."

Wes Nelson commented: "So sorry to hear this Alex! Stay strong I love you mate!"

Alex was on Love Island in 2018 (Credit: ITV2/YouTube)

Alex appeared in the 2018 series of Love Island.

He has been working in a hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

