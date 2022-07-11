Love Island star Amy Hart has put out a call for 80s film fans to attend school detention at a diner in London in honour of The Breakfast Club.

12 lucky followers will have the chance to enjoy a meal at a pop-up restaurant inspired by the coming-of age classic.

Those who get their hands on a ticket will be treated with a Subway feast and an outdoor screening of the film.

Don’t You Forget About Meal: Amy Hart invites you to get immersed in one of her favourite films (Credit: Cover Images)

Join Amy Hart in an immersive The Breakfast Club experience

What better way to ponder the error of your ways than enjoying an immersive The Breakfast Club experience!

Join The Criminal, The Princess, The Brain, The Athlete, and The Basket Case for The Breakfast Club.

Love Island‘s Amy Hart is a super fan of The Breakfast Club who wants 12 followers to have experience they won’t forget.

What a way to ponder the error of your ways – watching The Breakfast Club (Credit: Cover Images)

The lucky followers will have the opportunity to attend Subway’s Detention Diner, a pop-up restaurant inspired by the library in the iconic 1985 film.

Read more: Does This Morning host Philip Scofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

Amy Hart channels Molly Ringwald for a special screening of The Breakfast Club (Credit: Cover Images)

Detention Diner pays homage to the John Hughes classic and will be complete with desks and book shelves to look just like real thing.

Amy Hart also channeled her favourite character, Molly Ringwald, before she took her seat in detention.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

The Breakfast Club sandwich – Subway is offering fans the chance to watch iconic ’80s movies in style (Credit: Cover Images)

The Detention Diner will be available at The Luna Cinema at Kenwood House on July 13.

It’s a once in a lifetime experience for fans of the 80s’ classic, so hurry before all the tickets go!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.