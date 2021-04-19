Dominic West has been cast in the Downton Abbey sequel movie – the same series rumoured lover Lily James originally made her name in.

After six series on ITV, the franchise produced a hit movie in 2019.

Now Dominic, 51, has been reportedly cast in the sequel.

Dominic will appear in the new Downton movie (Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Dominic West will appear in the movie… but will Lily James?

Downton regulars like Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Dame Maggie Smith and Jim Carter are expected to appear in the movie, which will be released at Christmas.

New cast members include Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock and Nathalie Baye.

However, Dominic’s inclusion has raised eyebrows.

He’s set to play an as-yet-unnamed character in the sequel film, but takes his place in a franchise that propelled his rumoured love interest, Lily James, to stardom.

According to The Sun, Lily is not appearing in the movie.

Lily became a star in Downton Abbey (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the first film?

In the first movie, the King and Queen of England visited the Crawleys and their staff.

Fan favourite Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham (played by Maggie Smith) also revealed that she did not have long left to live.

However, when it comes to the sequel, the plot is a closely guarded secret.

Dominic and wife Catherine (Credit: MIKE / SplashNews.com)

What happened between Dominic and Lily?

Married Dominic and 31-year-old Lily caused a sensation in 2020 when pictures showed them enjoying an intimate dinner in Rome.

And, despite displays of public affection, Dominic admitted to wife Catherine FitzGerald that he had feelings for the former Downton star.

After retreating to Ireland, the married couple left a handwritten note for the press.

It said: “Our marriage is strong and we are very much still together.”

However, another subsequent report suggested that their marriage was as “good as over”.

Woman & Home, meanwhile, reported that they had brokered a ‘peace deal’, and that Dominic had vowed never to speak or work with Lily again.

