Dominic West marriage to Catherine FitzGerald is reportedly ‘as good as over.’

New reports state that the actor, 51, has come clean about having feelings for his co-star Lily James, 31.

Friends of his wife Catherine, 49, are saying that she is ready to ‘pull the plug’ on their 10-year marriage.

A family friend told The Sun: “Catherine has told those closest to her that Dominic has admitted having feelings for Lily.

Dominic and his wife Catherine put on a united front (Credit: SplashNews)

“At first it seemed as though the whole thing was just a one-off but Catherine has since said it’s become obvious it was more than that.”

Read more: Who is Dominic West? All you need to know about the actor

Before adding: “She has since told the people closest to her their marriage is as good as over now and she doesn’t think there is a way past this.”

Last month photos emerged of Lily and Dominic seemingly enjoying a romantic getaway in Rome, Italy.

Photos showed the pair kissing and embracing.

Lily James hasn’t addressed the alleged affair (Credit: SplashNews0

Dominic and Lily are playing father and daughter in the upcoming adaption of Love In A Cold Climate.

But Dominic and Catherine went on to stage a united front outside their Wiltshire country home.

Read more: Dominic West ‘apologised over Donald Trump coronavirus outburst’

Holding one another for a series of photos, they even left a handwritten note for the press.

It read: “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you.”

Neither have addressed the issue since.

Dominic and Catherine put on a rather awkward display (Credit: SplashNews)

The couple share four children together, and married in 2010.

Meanwhile Lily has yet to address it at all. She cancelled a string of interviews after the story initially broke.

She has since made an interview appearance with her Rebecca co-star Armie Hammer, but has dodged addressing the alleged affair so far.

Additional reports emerged alleging that Lily had also grown close to Armie on the set of their Netflix film.

The Sun says crew saw the actors ‘behave like they were a couple.’

Read more: Who is Lily James and what happened with Dominic West?

Catherine left this note outside their home (Credit: SplashNews)

Armie announced his split from Elizabeth Chambers in July of this year.

They share three children together.

Lily said while promoting Rebecca that she has made many mistakes in life.

But she is willing to learn from them.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar she said: “I think I make mistakes all the time.”



Then adding: “I think that it’s better to throw yourself in and make mistakes with an open heart.

“If your instincts are right even if they’re misguided, or if you’re open, you know, you can recover from your mistakes and learn from them.”

*Ed has contacted Dominic West’s representatives for comment.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.