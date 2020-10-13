Who is Dominic West and who is his wife Catherine Fitzgerald?

Dominic West has enjoyed a glittering acting career, with credits including cop drama The Wire, action flick Tomb Raider and ITV’s Appropriate Adult.

The star played murderer Fred West in the latter production, which landed him a BAFTA for Leading Actor.

Who is Dominic West married to, does he have children and where does he live? Read on to find about more about the star of US TV series The Affair.

Actor Dominic West has been in a number of Hollywood films (Credit: Photo Image Press/Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Who is Dominic West?

Dominic West is a British actor. He was born on October 15, 1969 and is originally from Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

He has been in numerous well known TV and film productions, including ITV’s Fred West drama Appropriate Adult (2011), The Wire (2002-2008), John Carter (2012) and 300 (2007).

Catherine Fitzgerald is Dominic West’s wife (Credit: MIKE / SplashNews.com)

Who is Dominic West’s wife, Catherine Fitzgerald?

Dominic West and his wife Catherine Fitzgerald have been married for 10 years.

They tied the knot in June 2010 in Glin, a village in the northwest of Ireland’s County Limerick.

At the time, The Irish Times reported that Catherine said, as she arrived at the church via horse-drawn carriage and wearing a cream gown designed by pal Siana Yewdall: “I feel so excited, really happy, really thrilled. It’s a fairytale.”

Catherine FitzGerald, formerly Catherine Lambton, Viscountess Lambton, is an Anglo-Irish aristocrat. Her father is Desmond FitzGerald, 29th Knight of Glin.

She is a landscape gardener and designer, having worked on projects at places such as Northern Ireland’s Hillsborough and Glenarm castles.

The Appropriate Adult actor married his wife over 10 years ago (Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Does Dominic West have children?

Yes, Dominic West has children. His eldest, 22-year-old Martha, is from his relationship with ex Polly Astor.

Dominic and Catherine have four children – daughters Dora, 14, and Christabel, five, and sons Senan, 12 and Francis, 11.

Where does Dominic West live?

Dominic West and Catherine Fitzgerald live in Glin, Limerick.

Their castle property is the 14th-century ancestral home of Catherine’s family.

According to a 2018 Esquire article, it spans 380 acres and contains 15 ensuite bedrooms. Moreover, it some secret bookcase doors.

It reportedly has an annual running cost of £130,000.

Lily James was recently in Rome with Dominic West and pictures showed them kissing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened with Dominic West and Lily James?

Dominic West was this month pictured, in photographs obtained by the Mail, kissing former Downton Abbey actress Lily James, 31, during a trip to Rome.

Despite being married, he appeared not to be wearing a wedding ring.

Since then, the actor has shown a united front with wife Catherine outside their home, kissing her on the lips.

Dominic and Catherine say their marriage is “strong” (Credit: MIKE / SplashNews.com)

They said in a handwritten note that their marriage is “strong” regardless of the reports.

The couple wrote: “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you.”

