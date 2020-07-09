Dec Donnelly fans are loving his ‘new look’ in video with best pal Ant McPartlin

TV's Dec Donnelly has sent fans wild by showing off a new look in a video with Ant McPartlin.

The presenting duo returned to work as they recorded their audiobook, Once Upon A Tyne: Celebrating 30 years together on telly.

In a video shared to their Instagram, Ant and Dec are seen arriving at the studio to record their audiobook.

Read more: Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly reunited after being apart for lockdown

In the footage, Ant says to the camera man: "This is as close as you can come.

"No you can't come closer, this is where you've got to stay. Stay there. Social distancing, thank you."

Two metres away, Dec adds: "I am distanced, socially."

Cant wait for this book!!! Dec looks gorgeous in the glasses.

The pair are then seen recording parts of the book.

At the end, Ant says: "So that's it, we've recorded the audiobook!"

Dec asks: "Do you want to hear a bit of it?"

Fans were loving Dec Donnelly in glasses (Credit: Instagram/@antanddec)

As he opens the book, a recording of Dec says: "A kangaroo's anus."

The pair wrote: "Watch us wreck the mic... (the audio book remix). Great to be back on the job together again!

"P.S there's a few sneaky listens at the end of the video."

What did fans say?

Fans were thrilled to see Ant and Dec back together while others were distracted by Dec wearing glasses in the clip.

One person said: "Dec in specs, I’m loving it."

Ant and Dec are back to work (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: "Dec in glasses," followed by an emoji blowing a kiss.

A third added: "Cant wait for this book!!! Dec looks gorgeous in the glasses."

Last month, Ant and Dec announced they were releasing their book.

What did they say?

The pair wrote on Instagram: "Behold... we have a cover! Here it is in all its blue and gold glory.

"As an old proverb says, 'Good things come in pairs'...

Read more: Ant and Dec hold virtual assembly to boost spirits of children during pandemic

"But as another old proverb says, 'If you've been in a double act with your best mate for thirty years, why not write a book about all your most memorable moments in three decades of showbusiness?'

"But that’s less catchy. Thirty years, eh?

"Amazing, especially when you consider we are both still 27 years old."

Will you be buying Ant and Dec's book? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know.