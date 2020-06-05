Ant and Dec hold virtual assembly to boost spirits of children during pandemic

Ant and Dec have taken part in a special virtual assembly to help children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

They joined David Walliams in reading out primary school pupils’ questions about COVID-19.

These ranged from when it will be okay to hug your friends or have a playdate to how to cope with living in a ‘small, noisy flat’.

Ant and Dec answered children's lockdown questions (Credit: NSPCC)

Answering questions

Other questions were about social distancing, and whether or not Christmas will be postponed.

Children also wanted to know how coronavirus testing works.

The stars were joined by Vicky Ford, minister for children and families.

It was all part of the special NSPCC Stay Safe, Speak Out assembly to thousands of families on Friday.

The pair used the Buddly cuddly toy, which usually goes into assemblies with NSPCC workers (Credit: NSPCC)

Expert advice

Dec added: "There’s a whole load of things for people to worry about – for example not seeing your friends or family or being concerned about catching the virus."

The screen then went to children’s book author David, who joked: "I guess you’ll be wanting me to be your fancy pants presenter? ‘How hard can it be guys? Are we sitting comfortably? Then let us begin."

A boy wanted to know how he could concentrate on schoolwork at home.

David Walliams was also part of the action (Credit: Splash News)

He said his friends kept asking him to play games online, and his flat was small and noisy.

David replied: "It’s also really important to have fun and to spend time with your friends. We all have to find ways to do that safely online, whilst it’s not possible to see our friends in person.

"So when you finish your schoolwork, then it is good to spend time chatting and playing games with your friends."

Vicky told children that everyone still had a vital role to play in reducing the risk of spreading the virus, adding that following the rules would help get life back to normal as quickly as possible.

