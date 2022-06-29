Deborah James’ devastating admission about her children before her death

Dame Deborah James made a devastating admission about her children before her death.

Bowel Babe Deborah died on Tuesday (June 28) with her family around her following her battle with bowel cancer.

But before her death, Deborah had admitted that she was shielding her two kids from her darkest moments.

Deborah made a devastating admission about her kids before her death (Credit: ITV)

Deborah James children

The star was mum to daughter Eloise, 12, and son Hugo, 14, with husband Seb.

She had decided to live out her days at her parents’ home because she didn’t want her family home to be filled with bad memories for the kids.

In an interview in May, Deborah opened up about her children.

Deborah leaves behind two children (Credit: BBC)

Deborah told The Sun: “I feel very strongly that I don’t want my kids to see me agitated and distressed. I want to make sure they see me when I’m having a good day.”

The cancer campaigner said she saw her grandparents as their health deteriorated and said that they “weren’t good memories” for her.

I want to know when I need to get my kids back from school, to say goodbye to them.

As a result, she admitted she didn’t want that for her children.

Instead, she said she wanted them to have “nice memories”.

Deborah James death

At the time, Deborah also said she didn’t want to be a “burden” to her children.

“I don’t want them to take on the burden of having to care for me, massage my legs because I can’t walk. That would break my heart,” she said.

Deborah’s family announced her sad death on Tuesday evening on her Instagram account.

They said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.”

You can donate to Deborah’s Just Giving fund here.

