Debbie McGee is ready for a partner and open to love again five years after husband Paul Daniels passed away.

The former Strictly star, 62, said she’s finally ready to move on after five tough years.

Debbie is ready to find love again (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

What did Debbie McGee say on finding love with a new partner?

She told The Mirror: “I’m not seeing anyone and haven’t been in a relationship with anybody since Paul died. But if I met the right person I could definitely see myself finding love again now.

“Men show interest, but I also think when you’re famous lots of men are a little bit scared, intimidated. They don’t know that underneath you’re an ordinary person.

Read more: Debbie McGee pays tribute to late husband Paul Daniels on 30th wedding anniversary

“But it would be lovely to meet somebody. I’m not going to go hunting, as they say. I’m not out looking for it. I think if it’s going to happen it will. What’s meant to be will be.”

Paul passed away in 2016 (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

She felt ‘completely lost’

Debbie also opened up about the five years since she lost magician Paul, who died aged 77 in 2016.

She revealed to the newspaper that she felt “completely lost” after Paul’s death.

If I met the right person I could definitely see myself finding love again now.

The pair became a fixture on televisions from 1979 until 1994, and Debbie starred as Paul’s assistant on The Paul Daniels’ Magic Show.

They married in 1988.

However, she admitted that when Paul died she didn’t know if anyone would “want to know” her without her husband.

She now says she feels comfortable with who she is and feels “much stronger”.

Paul and Debbie married in 1988 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Clarified her position

In 2018, Debbie had to clarify comments about finding love again after Paul’s death.

She said she was “misquoted” after reports claimed she was ready to move on and meet someone new.

Debbie told OK! magazine: “I’ve been quite misquoted this week as they said that I’m ready for love.

Read more: Strictly star Debbie McGee says she’s giving up dancing!

“What I said was that I hope I won’t be on my own for the rest of my life.”

This year marks the fifth anniversary of Paul’s death.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.