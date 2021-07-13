Former EastEnders star Dean Gaffney has become a grandad at the age of 43 after his daughter gave birth.

The actor shared a sweet post to his Instagram to announce the happy news.

One image shows Dean holding his granddaughter while another shows the adorable tot sleeping.

A third sees a collage of pictures of Dean with his daughter Chloe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Gaffney (@deangaffney1)

What did Dean Gaffney say?

The star wrote: “Welcome to this crazy world, my beautiful granddaughter Mimi.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Tuesday, July 13 2021

“I am very happy to announce I am a GRANDAD. I can’t believe my baby is now a mother, proud is an understatement.

“Chloe and Declan you’re going to be amazing parents.

Dean has become a grandad! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Baby Mimi, born: 07.07.2021.. 7 pound 14oz.

Just to thank everyone in advance, I know I don’t look old enough to be a father let alone a grandfather!”

Fans congratulated Dean in the comments, with many gushing over baby Mimi.

One commented: “Amazing!! Congrats buddy.”

Another wrote: “Oh my she is just beautiful!! Congratulations.”

Dean has two daughters – Chloe and Charlotte (Credit: Brett D. Cove / Splash News / SplashNews.com)

One gushed: “Congratulations my brother to you and the family.”

Meanwhile, EastEnders star Max Bowden said: “Yes brother!!! Grandad Gaffers. Got a ring to it. Proud mate, you’re gonna be a brilliant Grandad.”

In addition, Danny Dyer wrote: “You’re gonna love it son.”

Aaron Sidwell added: “Gaffers the Grandad! Unreal mate. So happy for you and your family.”

Dean is best known for playing Robbie Jackson in the BBC soap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Gaffney (@deangaffney1)

He’s also a dad to his daughter, Charlotte – who is Chloe’s twin sister.

Last year, he marked their birthday on Instagram and said he was “proud” of them.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures

Dean wrote: “Happy birthday to two of the most important people in my life…

“Simply put, I love you and we are both proud of you.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.