Former EastEnders star Dean Gaffney has become a grandad at the age of 43 after his daughter gave birth.
The actor shared a sweet post to his Instagram to announce the happy news.
One image shows Dean holding his granddaughter while another shows the adorable tot sleeping.
A third sees a collage of pictures of Dean with his daughter Chloe.
What did Dean Gaffney say?
The star wrote: “Welcome to this crazy world, my beautiful granddaughter Mimi.
“I am very happy to announce I am a GRANDAD. I can’t believe my baby is now a mother, proud is an understatement.
“Chloe and Declan you’re going to be amazing parents.
“Baby Mimi, born: 07.07.2021.. 7 pound 14oz.
Just to thank everyone in advance, I know I don’t look old enough to be a father let alone a grandfather!”
Fans congratulated Dean in the comments, with many gushing over baby Mimi.
One commented: “Amazing!! Congrats buddy.”
Another wrote: “Oh my she is just beautiful!! Congratulations.”
One gushed: “Congratulations my brother to you and the family.”
Meanwhile, EastEnders star Max Bowden said: “Yes brother!!! Grandad Gaffers. Got a ring to it. Proud mate, you’re gonna be a brilliant Grandad.”
In addition, Danny Dyer wrote: “You’re gonna love it son.”
Aaron Sidwell added: “Gaffers the Grandad! Unreal mate. So happy for you and your family.”
Dean is best known for playing Robbie Jackson in the BBC soap.
He’s also a dad to his daughter, Charlotte – who is Chloe’s twin sister.
Last year, he marked their birthday on Instagram and said he was “proud” of them.
Dean wrote: “Happy birthday to two of the most important people in my life…
“Simply put, I love you and we are both proud of you.”
