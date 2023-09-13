30 years in TV, megabucks hair deal, fitness business empire – Davina McCall’s staggering net worth ‘revealed’

Davina McCall has been a constant presence on UK TV for decades, and she’s always presenting new shows.

Her latest is My Mum Your Dad, a dating programme for single parents, which is airing tonight (Wednesday, September 13) on ITV1.

But who is Davina? Is she married? What has she hosted in the past? And what’s her net worth? Read on to find out more…

Davina is a well known face on UK TV (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Davina McCall?

Davina Lucy Pascale McCall is a 55-year-old British TV presenter.

Born in Wimbledon, London, she began her TV career in 1994 when she was hired as a presenter on Ray Coke’s Most Wanted on MTV Europe.

Over the next three decades, Davina has gone on to become a staple of British TV, hosting mammoth hits such as Big Brother, The Masked Singer, and the new ITV show, My Mum, Your Dad.

Davina’s done a LOT of telly (Credit: ITV)

What has Davina McCall presented?

What hasn’t Davina presented?

The now 55-year-old is perhaps best known for her stint presenting the original run of Big Brother on Channel 4. Davina fronted the show for 10 years between 2000 and 2010.

She also presented its spin-off, Celebrity Big Brother too.

As well as this, Davina has fronted the likes of Streetmate, Popstars: The Rivals, Comic Relief, Sports Relief, and since 2011, Long Lost Family. She’s even had a role in Doctor Who.

In recent years, Davina has taken up a judging role on The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer, and presented documentaries on the menopause and contraception.

Michael and Davina are together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Davina McCall’s partner?

Davina’s current partner is celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas – not to be confused with the lengendary Hollywood actor of the same name.

Davina and Michael have been together since 2019 after knowing each other for 20 years prior to that. They have appeared together on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox.

Between 2000 and 2017, Davina was married to TV presenter Matthew Robertston. Together, they had three children – two daughters and a son.

However, after 17 years of marriage, they split in 2017. Their divorce was finalised in 2018. Speaking about their split recently, Davina said: “In the end, we were living completely separate lives. We were hardly talking. It wasn’t arguing. We never argued. We just lived separate lives. And we weren’t happy.”

Does Davina McCall have any children?

Davina has three children whom she shares with her ex-husband, Matthew.

She has two daughters, Holly and Tilly – and a son, Chester.

Holly is Davina’s eldest at 21/22 years old. Tilly is 19/20, whilst Chester is 16/17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davina McCall (@davinamccall)

What is Davina McCall worth?

Having been working in televsion for many years, it’s expected that Davina has a decent sized net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Davina is reportedlfy worth a $4 million. In sterling, this works out to be around £3.4 million.

As well as making her money in TV, Davina has landed plenty of brand deals, including one from Garnier – of which she’s an ambassador. She has also released a number of fitness DVDs.

In an interview in 2015, Davina revealed that her children won’t see a penny of her earnings.

“I look at my daughters now and have painstakingly told them they won’t be inheriting any money. Me and Matthew plan on spending every penny,” she said at the time.

What did Davina McCall say about the menopause?

Davina has presented a number of programmes about the menopause in recent years. In 2021, she fronted a Channel 4 documentary titled Sex, Myths, and the Menopause.

She followed this documentary up with another in 2022 titled Sex, Mind, and the Menopause. In September of last year, Davina released a book, titled Menopausing.

Davina herself has previously confessed to having began the menopause when she was 44. She uses HRT, describing it as her “superpower”.

During a podcast appearance last year, Davina revealed that she initially thought she was developing alzheimers when she entered the menopause.

“When I went to my doctor and I said: ‘Look, please help me, I think I’ve got Alzheimer’s,’ because obviously my dad’s got Alzheimer’s’,” she said.

“And I was like: ‘I’m always paranoid – I know I haven’t really got it but am I okay?’ to her,” she continued.

When is Davina McCall’s menopause documentary on again?

Davina’s documentaries on the menopause are currently available to watch on Channel 4.

Her documentary, Pill Revolution, is also available to watch on the streaming service too.

Davina has opened up on her sister dying (Credit: Diary of a CEO Podcast / YouTube)

Does Davina McCall have any siblings?

Davina had an older sister called Caroline, however, she sadly passed away in 2012 following a battle with cancer.

In an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Davina revealed that her sister’s death was the “worst thing that’s ever happened to me”.

“I wish she was here so I could tell her how great life is. I never thought she would die at 50, she was a great person. She still had so much more to give. It was the worst thing that has ever happened to me,” she said.

“She taught me so much in her death, she tried to look after me, she was so brave, she never cried and she never complained.”

Read more: Davina McCall’s heartbreaking confession about marriage to ex-husband Matthew

My Mum, Your Dad continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.