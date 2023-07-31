Davina McCall on the ‘worst thing that has ever happened’ to her: ‘I was trying to be really strong’

Davina McCall once opened up about the “worst thing that ever happened” to her during an emotional interview.

The star who hosts Long Lost Family – which airs tonight (Monday, July 31) on ITV – confessed “I was trying to be really strong” as she broke down in tears talking about a late loved one.

Davina opened up in an interview (Credit: Channel 4)

Davina McCall opens up about sister Caroline’s death

Back in January, Long Lost Family star Davina discussed the untimely death of her sister. During an emotional interview, Davina also shared her sister’s heartbreaking final words.

The 55-year-old Masked Singer presenter is always so cheerful on-screen, but Davina has experienced tragedy throughout her life.

In an interview with Steven Bartlett on his Diary of a CEO podcast earlier this year, she revealed details of her half-sister’s illness and death.

Speaking about her sister Caroline, she said: “I wish she was here so I could tell her how great life is. I never thought she would die at 50, she was a great person. She still had so much more to give. It was the worst thing that has ever happened to me.

“She taught me so much in her death, she tried to look after me, she was so brave, she never cried and she never complained.”

Davina McCall lost her sister to cancer (Credit: YouTube/Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO)

Davina discusses sister’s death

After Caroline kept her illness a secret, just after her 50th birthday, Davina found her sister half-paralysed on the floor. She had soiled herself and had been there all night.

After tests, doctors discovered she had primary lung cancer in both lungs and two tumours on the brain. They thought she may have bone cancer too.

Davina said: “In her final days she let me change her and put her to bed which she never did, she never wanted me to see her naked. Even when she was dying she gave me that of herself that I had never had before and it was so nice.”

Caroline’s first chemo session was booked for two days after she died.

The star was with her sister when she died (Credit: Channel 4)

Davina on ‘worst thing that’s ever happened’ to her

The ITV star then spoke about when her sister died. She recalled: “That night she was so distressed and she was calling me Mummy, then she slept for three days and I was with her when she passed and it was really lovely. I kept on talking to her the whole time as your hearing is the last thing that goes.

“And I just wanted her to know that I wasn’t crying – I was trying to be really strong for her. I kept saying to her, ‘I’m going to be fine’, because, I think out of everything, she was most worried about me,” she said.

“That was her last thought – whether or not I was going to be okay because she knew how much of a backbone she was for me. It wasn’t just me taking care of her, she was taking care of me. She wanted to make sure that I was going to be alright,” she then said.

“It was the worst thing that’s ever happened to me,” she then confessed.

Long Lost Family airs at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX tonight (Monday, July 31)

