Davina McCall insists she’s not ‘jealous’ as she shares fears over boyfriend visiting ‘sex club’

TV’s Davina McCall has spoken out about how she feels about her boyfriend Michael Douglas’ nights out.

The 55-year-old Masked Singer star, who has been dating hairdresser Michael for four years, revealed she likes to receive video messages from her partner when they’re apart.

Speaking on her Making the Cut podcast, Davina explained the short messages make her feel comfortable when Michael goes out.

“When Michael goes out without me, I get the most FOMO,” she revealed.

“[Michael] uses a simple app to record a video message… to receive a video message is nicer I think than a written message.”

Davina McCall insists she’s not ‘jealous’

Davina continued that seeing Michael and his friends having more fun as the night goes on makes her feel as if she’s out with them.

“I think if left to my own devices, I would imagine you met up with the cast of Moulin Rouge or The Box or [went to] a sex club,” she laughed.

However, Davina insists she’s not the type to get green-eyed over Michael going out without her.

If left to my own devices, I would imagine you went to a sex club!

“I’m not a jealous person and I don’t get funny if you go out,” she continued. “But it is nice to be part of it.”

When did Davina meet Michael?

Davina and Michael were firm friends before they publicly confirmed they were dating.

Michael used to cut the TV presenter’s hair back when she hosted Big Brother.

She divorced her husband of 17 years, Matthew Robertson, in 2017. The pair share three children – Holly, 19, Tilly, 17, and Chester, 14.

Davina split with her ex husband, Matthew, in 2017 (Credit: Splash News)

Davina has previously spoken publicly about how she struggled following her split with Matthew.

“I was in a real transitional phase of my life,” she told Good Housekeeping.

“We’d still been living in our house together, which was awkward. I hadn’t moved on and I was in this weird no-man’s land. But then I moved out and started renting a place and that felt like the first step in a new phase.

“I thought, Okay, we can look forward now. It was transformative. And since then, I’ve really tried to simplify my life and scale it down.”

Davina has since said that she now intends to be much more private in regards to her relationship to her new relationship with Michael.

In a previous interview with You magazine, she said: “I will never sit here and go into great details. And the reason for that is all down to respect.”

