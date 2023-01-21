Davina McCall on her last moments with beloved sister before her death

Davina McCall has opened up about the untimely death of her sister, sharing her heartbreaking final words.

The 55-year-old Masked Singer presenter is always so cheerful on-screen, but Davina has experienced tragedy throughout her life.

Davina McCall presents The Masked Singer on ITV (Credit: Splash News)

In a recent interview with Steven Bartlett on his Diary of a CEO podcast, she revealed details of her half-sister’s illness and death.

Former heroin addict Davina had a turbulent time in the early part of her life, plagued by drugs. She even took cocaine with her mum when she was a teenager.

Davina McCall on sister Caroline

Speaking about her sister Caroline, she said: “I wish she was here so I could tell her how great life is. I never thought she would die at 50, she was a great person, she still had so much more to give. It was the worst thing that has ever happened to me.

“She taught me so much in her death, she tried to look after me, she was so brave, she never cried and she never complained.”

Davina McCall lost her sister to cancer (Credit: YouTube/Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO)

After Caroline kept her illness a secret, just after her 50th birthday, Davina found her sister half-paralysed on the floor. She had soiled herself and had been there all night.

After tests, doctors discovered she had primary lung cancer in both lungs and two tumours on the brain. They thought she may have bone cancer too.

Davina said: “In her final days she let me change her and put her to bed which she never did, she never wanted me to see her naked. Even when she was dying she gave me that of herself that I had never had before and it was so nice.”

Davina took time out of her career to care for her sister (Credit: Splsh News)

Caroline’s last moments

Caroline’s first chemo session was booked for two days after she died.

Davina recalled: “That night she was so distressed and she was calling me Mummy, then she slept for three days and I was with her when she passed and it was really lovely. I kept on talking to her the whole time as your hearing is the last thing that goes.

“I wanted her to know that I was going to be fine,” Davina said. “That’s what I kept repeating. Because after everything she was still worried about me, she knew how much of a backbone she was for me. So I kept telling her I was going to be fine.”

Davina hosts The Masked Singer, which airs on ITV on Saturday, January 21 from 7pm.

