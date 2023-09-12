Davina McCall’s heartbreaking confession about marriage to ex-husband Matthew

Davina McCall once made a sad confession about her time being married.

The telly favourite – who’s new show, Your Mum, My Dad, airs on ITV tonight (Tuesday, September 12) – made the confession back in 2018.

Davina made the confession in 2018 (Credit: Dairy of a CEO Podcast / YouTube)

Davina McCall makes sad confession about marriage

In an interview with OK! magazine back in 2018, Davina admitted that she only had one close pal when she was married.

She blamed this fact on her being “so busy” all the time.

Speaking to the publication, she said: “As you get older you realise how important friendships are. I used to have one best friend because I was so busy with the kids, my marriage, and everything else, but now I have got lots of close friends.”

The former Big Brother host announced her split from Matthew at the end of 2017.

Davina and Matthew were married for 17 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Davina McCall on split from ex-husband, Matthew.

At the time, the star said in a statement: “I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated.

“Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time.”

A few months after their split, Davina revealed that she was “feeling good”.

Speaking to Red magazine, she said: “I’m in a good place. I’ve realised that I don’t need much. When I was in my 30s, I was like, ‘I want the house, I want the dog, I want the car.’ But I don’t need it. I don’t really want it.”

Flash forward five years, and Davina has found love again in the form of celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas.

Davina made a sad confession (Credit: ITV)

Davina reveals why she stayed in an ‘unhappy’ marriage for so long

At the end of last month, Davina revealed why she had stayed in her “unhappy” marriage with Matthew for so long.

“In the end, we were living completely separate lives. We were hardly talking. It wasn’t arguing. We never argued. We just lived separate lives. And we weren’t happy,” she told The Times.

“I thought, ”I just want to be happy, and this is really sad. We’re in a marriage and we’re in it for the kids. We love our kids, but we’re just not happy.” And I thought, ”Is that really selfish?” because my parents divorced and I thought that was so selfish,” she then continued.

Before calling time on their relationship, Matthew and Davina went to therapy together. However, it wasn’t meant to be.

“We loved each other. But sometimes that isn’t enough,” she said.

