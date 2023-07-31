Davina McCall setting record straight over relationship with boyfriend Michael Douglas following remarks from people

Davina McCall once cleared up a misconception about her romance with her boyfriend Michael Douglas.

Davina – whose show Long Lost Family airs on ITV tonight (Monday, July 31) – is currently all loved up with hairdresser Michael. The pair first struck up a romance in the summer of 2019 after knowing each other as friends prior to their get-together.

Davina once set the record straight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Davina McCall cleared up ‘rumour’ about boyfriend

Back in April, Long Lost Family star Davina set the record straight about a certain misconception that people have about her relationship with Michael.

With Michael being a famous hairdresser to the stars, Davina revealed that people assume she calls on her beau to get her hair looking fabulous. However, that’s not the case.

“Everybody always says: ‘Oh you are so lucky to date a hairdresser – he must do your hair every day,'” she told OK! in April.

“I have never ever asked him to do my hair at home because he does hair all day. It’s like saying to your builder husband: “Oh darling, can you build me a shed?'”

Davina gushed over Michael back in April (Credit: Channel 4)

Davina describes her boyfriend Michael as the ‘yin to her yang’

The Big Brother legend was also asked about tips for dating in midlife, to which she said to “not care about what you look like”.

Mum-of-three Davina then gushed over Michael, adding: “You have to find that person who is the yin to your yang. Michael and I are brilliant friends and a relationship based in friendship is a brilliant start.”

The two have both been married before and have children separately. Davina split from her husband Matthew Robertson in 2017.

The former couple share three children together – Holly, 20, and Tilly, 18, and Chester, 15.

When news of Davina and Micheal’s romance broke, a source told The Sun: “Davina feels ready to move on now after her marriage split and is really happy.”

Davina opened up about her sister’s death (Credit: Channel 4)

Davina on ‘worst thing that’s ever happened’ to her

Back in January, during an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Davina opened up about her sister’s death. She described her passing as the “worst thing that’s ever happened to me“.

“I was with her when she passed and it was really lovely. I kept on talking to her the whole time as your hearing is the last thing that goes,” she said.

“And I just wanted her to know that I wasn’t crying – I was trying to be really strong for her. I kept saying to her, ‘I’m going to be fine’, because, I think out of everything, she was most worried about me,” she then continued.

“That was her last thought – whether or not I was going to be okay because she knew how much of a backbone she was for me. It wasn’t just me taking care of her, she was taking care of me. She wanted to make sure that I was going to be alright,” she then said.

“It was the worst thing that’s ever happened to me,” she then added.

