Brian Downing reignites feud with Davina McCall over ‘failure’ to apologise

Davina McCall has come under fire by former Big Brother host Brian Dowling following a past spat.

The two previously came to blows after Brian failed to feature in the show’s highlights series, Big Brother: Best Shows Ever.

The BB legend claimed that he was erased from the series, while Davina slammed the snubbing accusation.

Davina McCall has been criticised by Brian Dowling (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Davina McCall and Brian Dowling’s feud

At the time, Davina took to social media to address the claims that Brian was “snubbed”.

She tweeted: “Just an FYI. We did ask @brianofficial to be part of the show. He was ultimate housemate! That was a no brainer.”

Brian later responded to Davina’s tweet.

He shared: “On Thursday morning I posted a video on Instagram saying that I was hurt and upset that I wasn’t referenced at all as a host of Big Brother in the chat between all the presenters, and how this plays into my general treatment by the production company since they fired me.

Read more: Rylan Clark issues plea to Channel 4 as Celebrity Big Brother returns to the network

“[Davina], why did you feel that it was appropriate to post that?

“Even if you were being asked then surely you would be well aware that it would make me look bad and incite bad comments about me, when you had no idea why I might have declined to take part?”

The Irish TV personality alleged the show also “triggered lots of mental health issues”.

Brian previously hosted Big Brother on Channel 5 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Davina McCall’s heartache over strained relationship with mum

He claimed: “When I was fired I was hurt, upset and publicly humiliated. My mental health and confidence has suffered terribly for the last seven years because of that and other events that occurred whilst I was the host.”

Brian previously won the show’s second series and 2010’s Ultimate Big Brother.

The Irish TV presenter had also presented two series of the show when it moved to Channel 5.

What did Brian say about Davina?

But it appears their feud is still ongoing.

In a new interview, Brian revealed that he is yet to receive an apology from Davina over her tweet.

He told The Sun: “I’ve not got an apology for stuff that was said.

Davina was the original host of Channel 4’s Big Brother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I was uncomfortable with Davina’s truth because they weren’t Davina’s truths to tell. They were my truths to tell, and how I felt regarding my firing from Channel 5.”

Brian went on to claim: “Davina and I had a good relationship up until the summer of last year, but things were said publicly that weren’t true and weren’t fair.”

I’ve not got an apology

Meanwhile, it comes after Channel 4 confirmed Celebrity Big Brother Australia will air next month.

ED! has contacted Davina’s representative for comment on this story.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.