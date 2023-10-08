David Walliams ‘suffered suicidal thoughts after being dropped from BGT’ as sad claims emerge

David Walliams has suffered suicidal thoughts since being dropped from BGT, a tabloid report claims.

According to The Sun, court papers allegedly reveal David has “lost the ability to be funny” due to fallout regarding his departure.

David Walliams was a judge on BGT for a decade from 2012 (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

David Walliams and BGT latest news

The papers are said to claim: “His inability to perform in this, his signature manner, has caused him further acute distress, because he has lost an important part of his personal and professional identity.”

It is also reported the lawsuit details how David has since suffered “a return of severe depression, including ­suicidal thoughts”.

The former Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, is reportedly demanding up to £10million amid claims he made derogatory comments about contestants on previous series.

‘He has lost an important part of his personal and professional identity’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Sun reports David is seeking £1million he reportedly stood to receive from the ITV talent show. Additionally he is said to be seeking £1.7million in lost earnings from the last year.

Furthermore, it is reported David wants an additional £3.4million covering future losses over at least the next two years.

And it is also claimed he is seeking further unspecified damages for reasons suchs as psychiatric harm, distress and upset.

Bruno Tonioli replaced David on the ITV talent show (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

‘Dropped’

David, whose BGT role has been filled by ex-Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli, reportedly says his “reputation and career” as a comedian, TV personality, and children’s author has been destroyed.

The papers are said to state an invitation to read at the Commonwealth Writing Competition with Queen Camilla was withdrawn.

And it is also reportedly indicated he missed out on appearances on shows such as The Jonathan Ross Show, as well as a podcast project with Little Britain co-star Matt Lucas, and West End musical opportunities..

David Walliams won numerous awards for Best TV Judge while on BGT (Credit: The Late Late Show YouTube)

‘Surprised and saddened by this legal action’

ED! has approached representatives for BGT and David Walliams for comment on The Sun’s claims.

Lawyers for David reportedly declined to comment to The Sun.

We remain available and open to dialogue to resolve this matter amicably.

A Fremantle spokesperson said: “We had a long and productive relationship with David and so are surprised and saddened by this legal action. For our part, we remain available and open to dialogue to resolve this matter amicably. However, in the interim, we will examine the various allegations and are prepared to robustly defend ourselves if necessary.”

