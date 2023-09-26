David Walliams ‘suing Britain’s Got Talent bosses’ following ‘axe’ over offensive leaked comments

Reports claim that David Walliams is suing ITV bosses over his exit from Britain’s Got Talent.

The comedian resigned from the show in November last year, following a ten-year tenure as a judge on the show.

David’s shock exit came as a transcript of comments he made about a contestant was leaked to the public. In a break from filming, David allegedly made a number of disparaging comments about the show’s contestants.

Following his resignation from the show, David is reportedly seeking damages from BGT’s production company, Fremantle.

David resigned from BGT last year (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

David Walliams ‘suing’ Britain’s Got Talent?

According to The Sun, David is seeking damages from BGT’s production company over the circumstances which led to his exit.

His lawsuit is registered under his real name – David Edward Williams. In it, David reportedly accuses Fremantle of a data protection breach, leading to the end of his career as a BGT judge.

In seeking damages, he has allegedly hired legal powerhouse, Brandsmiths – who specialise in data protection breaches.

ED! has contacted representatives for David Walliams, Fremantle and ITV for comment.

David isn’t taking the axe lying down (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

BGT leak

This comes in the wake of the remarks David made about contestants on Britain’s Got Talent. In a break from filming, he allegedly called one contestant an obscene word three times. He also said of another: “She thinks you want to [bleep] her, but you don’t.”

A microphone picked up David’s foul-mouthed tirade during filming at the London Palladium in January 2020. He apologised, claiming that said comments were never intended for broadcast.

In a statement issued during the furore, David said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

He stepped down from his role two weeks later.

Read more: David Walliams to make shock BGT comeback amid huge public support?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!