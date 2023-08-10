David Hunter faces prison return as his heartbroken family admit they’re ‘devastated by the decision’

Days after he was released from a prison in Cyprus, David Hunter faces the prospect of a return, it’s been reported.

David has been in the press for the past 19 months after he was arrested for helping his wife end her life after a painful battle with terminal blood cancer.

He spent the past 19 months in jail in Cyprus, where he and his late wife lived. Following her death he was acquitted of premeditated murder after an extensive trial.

Now, just days after he was told he was a free man, the Attorney General appealed his sentence and acquittal at the last minute.

David Hunter faces return to prison in Cyprus

Brit David, 76, lived with his late wife Janice, 74, in the village of Tremithousa, near Paphos.

In December 2021, he suffocated her as she could no longer live in pain. This week, he revealed his beloved wife’s final words to him.

A long legal battle looked to be coming to an end. But today, the final day in a 10-day window where his manslaughter conviction could have been appealed, it was.

It has now been reported that he still has a fight ahead of him.

The verdict

Michael Polak from Justice Abroad, representing David, told the Mirror: “We are obviously very disappointed with the Attorney General’s decision to appeal today which gets in the way of David getting on with his life. He has spent 19 months in prison and faced legal proceedings over that period that would be difficult for anyone. But especially for someone of his age.”

The family is devastated by the decision. We would again urge compassion for my elderly and frail father.

Michael continued: “This is a very sad matter. However, it is difficult to see how the continued pursuit of David assists anyone. We will continue to fight for David before the Appeal Court of Cyprus as we have done throughout the lengthy mission to free David. David would like to thank everyone from Cyprus, the United Kingdom, and around the world who have shown such strong support during his trial and since his release.”

David’s daughter Lesley Crawthorne said the news has come as a devastating blow to the family. Lesley said: “The family is devastated by the decision. We would again urge compassion for my elderly and frail father. We continue to be so very grateful for all the support we have had.”

