David Beckham ‘quizzed by police in Italy as kids Cruz and Harper are pictured jet-skiing’

David Beckham was quizzed by Italian police after his youngest kids were pictured jet-skiing, according to a report.

The Sun claims footballing legend David, 46, spoke with cops as the Beckhams holidayed on a yacht off the Amalfi Coast.

Photos published by the tabloid show son Cruz, 16, on a jet ski in the water. And it is claimed his ten-year-old sister Harper later joined him.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were joined by their kids, including Brooklyn Beckham, for the luxury yacht break (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did police reportedly speak to David Beckham about his kids ‘being on jet skis’?

According to a witness who spoke to The Sun, jet ski users in Italy are supposed to be at least 18.

They added that the Beckham’s two youngest children were jet-skiing for five minutes before a police boat turned up.

Apparently David was sunbathing on the yacht at the time before speaking with the police.

The witness said: “Both Cruz and Harper were wearing life-jackets and staying very near the yacht so it is hard to see what the problem was.”

How long did police speak with David Beckham?

The report indicated officers had a conversation with Cruz and Harper’s dad for three quarters of an hour.

During this time, it is believed the kids anchored the jet-ski and returned to the yacht.

The questioning by the police went on for about 45 minutes.

The witness continued: “The questioning by the police went on for about 45 minutes although it all looked quite amicable.”

‘A friendly chat’

The witness also reckons the police knew who David is as they reportedly checked through some documents.

And it is reported they even asked for a selfie with the England and Manchester United legend.

Apparently, as the conversation ended, David leaned over the edge of the yacht to give officers a fist bump.

The witness concluded: “The Guardia Finanza usually deal with drug and people-smuggling so I am sure they had better things to do.”

The Beckhams flew to Italy from their Cotswolds home last week.

It is believed their eldest son Brooklyn, as well as 18-year-old Romeo, joined David and Victoria for the luxury break.

And it is speculated Brooklyn’s fiancée Nicola Peltz was also on board and they were checking out potential wedding venues nearby.

ED! has contacted a representative for David Beckham for comment.

