David Beckham has left fans swooning as wife Victoria showcased his bum in a particularly cheeky post.

The fashion designer, 47, turned heads on social media today (September 5), as she uploaded a snap of her hubby showing off his bottom.

But while David, 46, was wearing swimming shorts in the post, fans were still delighted with the small glimpse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Victoria Beckham posts cheeky snap of husband David

In the shot, David was seen lounging on the poolside as he soaked up the sun.

The star looked incredible as he showed off his toned back, while his bottom peeped out from underneath his swimmers.

Clearly impressed by her view, Victoria cheekily shared the shot to her Instagram profile.

Happy Sunday, you’re welcome!

She captioned the post: “Happy Sunday, you’re welcome! [camera emoji] me!!!”

Victoria’s post didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who rushed to praise the saucy shot.

One wrote: “Happy Sunday indeed. Thanks for sharing.”

David Beckham flashed his bottom in a cheeky post shared by wife Victoria (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: David Beckham ‘quizzed by police in Italy as kids Cruz and Harper are pictured jet-skiing’

A second joked: “This will scar the kids but the rest of us love it.”

“Thank you honey. Really appreciate this,” a third added, while a fourth gushed: “A little cheeky hello from Mr Beckham.”

Meanwhile, another claimed that David had ‘broken the internet’ with the pool snap.

David appears at Soccer Aid 2021

Meanwhile, it comes shortly after David’s appearance at Soccer Aid on Saturday night (September 4).

The star showed his face at the charity football match, which was held in Manchester.

During the event, David caught up with a number of his former football pals.

David fans gushed over the naughty pool shot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Taking to Instagram, he shared a string of photos alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

In his caption, David penned: “So great being back with the lads. Such an incredible night for @UNICEF… Thanks to everyone that has supported @SoccerAid.”

David and his family are currently back in the UK following a break in Italy.

Read more: David Beckham stuns fans with bleached hair transformation as he twins with sons

According to reports, the sports star was quizzed by the police during the holiday, after his kids were spotted jet-skiing.

Photos published by The Sun showed son Cruz, 16, on a jet ski in the water, while ten-year-old sister Harper later joined him.

An onlooker told the publication: “The questioning by the police went on for about 45 minutes although it all looked quite amicable.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.