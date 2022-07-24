Dave Myers and Si King make heartbreaking confession about their friendship amid cancer battle

Chef Dave Myers is currently being treated for cancer and recently told how it is affecting both him and his fellow Hairy Biker Si King.

The celebrity chef revealed in May that he had been diagnosed with the illness and would be undergoing chemotherapy, quipping that he might be a “baldy biker” for a bit.

He and Si have worked together for years and consider each other to be family.

Read more: Hairy Bikers viewers ‘violated’ as Si King and Dave Myers strip naked on Northern Exposure

So it’s not surprising that Dave’s illness has had an impact on them both.

Dave Myers is undergoing chemotherapy at the moment (Credit: BBC)

‘Odd’ chapter for the Hairy Bikers Dave and Si

Opening up on White Wine Question Time, Dave said: “At the minute, I am going through treatment for cancer and it’s, it’s like another chapter isn’t it Kingy?

“It affects both of us.”

Si replied: “It is a very odd chapter and one I wish I…”

You know, we’re like two old slippers, you know, we are there to lean on each other

Dave, 64, then chimed in to assure him: “We will get through it.”

“Yeah we will, we will get through it,” agreed Si.

Host Kate Thornton pointed out that it said a lot about their friendship that Dave also acknowledged the impact it had on Si.

The TV star said the pair were in business together as well as best friends and that they always “stepped in and filled the breach” for each other.

The duo have been friends for years (Credit: BBC)

“The reality is that we are family, we’ve known each other for such a long time,” Si, 55, added.

“You know, we’re like two old slippers, you know, we are there to lean on each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Dave Myers gives cancer update

Dave has also shared that his treatment is going well.

And he recently told his fans on Instagram that he had a novel way to help him feel better.

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

Sharing a video of him playing a pinball machine, he wrote: “Thank you to my mate Armen for the loan of a pinball machine, really addictive, it’s a new method for getting better faster!”

Referring to his wife Liliana, he joked: “I’m sure Lil is gonna enjoy these noises for the next few weeks.”

Hairy Bikers’ Asian Adventure is on BBC Two at 11.15am on Sunday.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.