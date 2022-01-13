Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly admits sobriety can make her feel ‘lonely’ sometimes

The daughter of Gordon Ramsay, Holly, has opened up about her sobriety.

Holly, 22, recently celebrated being one year without alcohol. Last year, she chose to take a break from alcohol in a bid to improve her mental health.

Holly has been open about her mental health struggles in the past, and she shared more during an Instagram Q&A.

One follower asked: “How are you doing mentally? To be honest, I’m struggling.”

Holly responded: “I’d say I’m in the best place mentally & feeling more myself than I have done in years.

“(This has taken A LOT of work & doesn’t come easy so go easy on yourself). Sending love to anyone who needs it.”

Another fan then went on to ask how important it was for her to cut alcohol to help with her mental wellbeing.

Holly then replied: “This isn’t a one size fits all answer…

“For me, cutting out alcohol has made me so much more present, I’m able to have more fun & I’m in control.

“Alcohol + antidepressants don’t mix well.

“I made the decision to put my physical and mental health first.

“It can be lonely not drinking especially at this age as it’s such a big part of our social lives.. but you will find the right people who don’t even care that you’re not drinking and are just happy you’re with them.”

Holly celebrated being a year sober in December on Instagram in a heartwarming post.

“I chose to take a break from alcohol because it wasn’t improving my mental health – which for me, comes first,” said Holly.

“This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could. And that meant removing alcohol from my life.”

Her dad, Gordon, commented: “What an incredible young lady and words can’t explain enough how proud you make me feel. Love you so much Dad.”

