Gordon Ramsay gushes over daughter Holly in stunning modelling snaps

TV chef Gordon Ramsay was left gushing over daughter Holly in a series of stunning modelling snaps.

The Hell's Kitchen star shares five children with wife Tana, but it appears his daughter is certainly a star in the making.

Holly is signed to Established Modelling Agency, and has taken to Instagram to share new head shots with her followers.

In one of the photos the 20-year-old is seen playfully smiling, while the second shows her more serious side as she fiercely poses at the camera.

Holly captioned the photos: "Attempting to be serious."

Her post was met by a string of complimentary comments, with proud dad Gordon writing: "@hollyramsayy I absolutely love this Picture ♥️."

Younger sister Tilly added: "Insane."

Gordon gushed over his stunning daughter (Credit: Splash)

While one fan pointed out the striking resemblance between Holly and her mum Tana.

They said: "You look like your mum...beautiful."

Holly is currently studying Fashion Design at university, with her modelling agency also describing her as a "lifestyle influencer."

Her modelling page reads: "Holly is navigating her celebrity routes and channelling her own identity using her profile and platforms to inspire others with a focus on creating unique and relatable content whilst travelling between London and LA."

The married couple share five children (Credit Splash)

The Ramsay family

Holly certainly isn't the only Ramsay to be in the limelight recently.

Earlier this week, baby brother Oscar was spotted joining his dad at his first day back at his London restaurant.

Posting a series of snaps of the two of them to Oscar's own Instagram account, Gordon wrote on his behalf: "Had the best day with Dad back at work! So good to be back. Thank you for having me."

Among the shots are ones of Oscar on his dad's shoulders and the little lad playing about in the kitchen.

Holly appears to be following in her dad's famous footsteps (Credit: Splash)

Tilly in talks for Strictly

Meanwhile, Holly's younger sister Tilly is reportedly in talks to join Strictly Come Dancing.

The 18-year-old is said to be lined up for an appearance on the BBC show as she's popular with younger viewers.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Tilly is already popular with younger viewers from her shows on CBBC and bosses think she could bring that audience with her.

"They've already seen Joe Sugg, Karim Zeroual and Saffron Barker bring in new fans to the show and they hope she could do the same."

Producers have apparently already discussed the idea with Tilly. The door is said to be open for her to appear 'either this year or next.'

The insider went on: "Tilly wants to be known as more than just her dad's eldest daughter.

"Strictly would be the perfect platform to give her a name in her own right and the chance to take home a trophy that Gordon doesn't have."

Gordon and his wife Tana also have two other kids - Megan, 22, and Jack, 20.

