Danniella Westbrook has told her children “tomorrow is not promised” in a message following a hospital dash.

The former EastEnders actress ended up in hospital on Thursday (October 28) as she reportedly battles a sinus infection.

In a post on her Instagram on Saturday, Danniella shared a quote about telling “someone you love them”.

Danniella shared a quote to her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danniella Westbrook hospital dash

The quote read: “Tell someone you love them today. Because tomorrow is not promised. To my family and my friends, I love you.”

Read more: Danniella Westbrook ‘really poorly’ in hospital amid fears infection could reach her brain

Over the quote, Danniella tagged her children Kai and Jodie and her mum Susan’s Instagram accounts.

Meanwhile, it comes after reports claimed the star was “on the mend” and being “well cared for in hospital”.

Danniella taken to hospital with a sinus infection (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danniella became admitted to an intensive care unit after antibiotics apparently failed to work against a sinus infection.

A source had told The Sun that doctors became worried that the infection could reach her brain.

The insider said: “Danniella is really poorly.

“She ended up in ICU after antibiotics for a sinus infection didn’t work.”

Danniella is apparently back in a normal hospital ward (Credit: AMP / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

The source said that Danniella was back in a normal hospital ward.

Meanwhile, last month, Danniella shared a lengthy post on Instagram about feeling determined to stay clean and sober for good after years of battling drug addiction.

She said: “So it’s no secret since leaving rehab I’ve slipped and slides more than I have been straight I guess.

“But today I’ve joined a new gym restarted my herbal life and going back to the rooms tonight. I’m done with the drinking the occasional packet and night out I’m totally over it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danniella Westbrook (@danniellawestbrook_73)

What else did Danniella say?

She added: “So today’s the day I go back own my [bleep] pick up the newcomers ring with pride not shame.

Read more: 5 plots the soaps NEED to tackle in 2022 from menopause to animal cruelty

“I haven’t had a rock bottom this time I’m just all over the whole vicious circle that is crippling disease that stops me and from being the best me I can be and from reaching my full potential.”

What do you think of our story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.