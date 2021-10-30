Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook is really poorly in the intensive care unit with an infection.

The actress, who recently admitted to a drug relapse, was rushed into hospital on night Thursday (October 28).

She is reportedly battling a sinus infection and was admitted to the ICU after antibiotics failed.

Doctors are allegedly concerned that the infection could reach her brain.

A source told The Sun: “Experts were concerned infected mucus could track back to her brain, but she is being well cared for in hospital and is on the mend.”

The 47 year old posted a photo of a row of ambulances to her Instagram Story.

She captioned the picture “back in hospital” in a scary, Halloween-themed font.

Why is Danniella Westbrook in hospital?

It is understood Danniella was admitted for the sinus infection.

She was last seen in EastEnders back in 2016, despite lots of speculation she’s in talks to return.

EastEnders has denied plans for the actress to reprise her role.

Danniella, who is best known for playing Sam Mitchell in the BBC soap, bravely admitted her struggles late last month.

Taking to Instagram, she told her followers that her road to recovery has not been a smooth one.

In the heartbreaking post, she revealed she’s determined to stay clean and sober for good.

She declared: “I’m done with the drinking, the occasional packet and night out. I’m totally over it.

“I know the best years of my adult life was the 14 years I spent clean and sober.”

She added: “So today I’m saying Hello, I’m Danniella and I’m a recovering drug addict.

“I’m ready to re-work every step.”

Her brave confession was praised by her friends and followers.

“Well done for being so brave,” one follower wrote. “Good luck lovely, you can do this.”

Another said: “It takes a strong person to be honest. You are in my prayers.”

A third posted: “A very honest post my darling, good for you, the best is yet to come for you.”

Danniella has made no secret of her ongoing battles with drink and drugs.

Daniella has a troubled history of drug addiction

She reportedly began using cocaine at the age of 14 after finding fame in EastEnders.

This led to the troubled star becoming so hooked on the drug that, at one point, she was doing 5g a day.

She confessed to using while she was pregnant with son, Kai, and that she even took the drug while she was in labour.

Soap fans were shocked when, in 2000, a picture circulated of Danniella which appeared to show her with just one nostril.

The actress has said she is quitting nights out for good as a result of her relapse (Credit: Splash News)

Her septum – the bit of cartilage that separates the nostrils – completely eroded from drug use.

Following that she managed 14 years sober before a relapsing in 2014.

She famously sort help on now-axed ITV show, The Jeremy Kyle Show.

More recently, Danniella thrilled fans after unveiling a new face on Instagram after Botox and filler injections.

