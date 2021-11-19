Soap star Danniella Westbrook has told Instagram followers she is back in hospital.

The EastEnders actress, 48, admitted she felt “overwhelmed” as she shared a snap showing her prepped for surgery.

Her latest hospital visit comes after Danniella was reportedly admitted to intensive care late last month.

Reports said she was suffering with a sinus infection and taken into ICU after antibiotics failed.

Danniella Westbrook was also in hospital in October (Credit: Anything Goes With James English YouTube)

What has Danniella Westbrook said about being in hospital on Instagram?

Danniella admitted to being emotional to her 75,000 Instagram followers ahead of an apparent op.

The image seemed to show her possibly dressed in a medical gown and wearing a hospital wristband.

Text on the image indicated she is at a hospital in Liverpool. She also tagged the NHS into the snap.

The Sam Mitchell actress shared the same image on her Instagram Stories account.

She chose Christina Aguilera track ‘Fighter’ to soundtrack that upload.

Danniella expresses ‘gratitude’

Danniella thanked NHS staff in the post’s caption on her main account.

She also emotionally indicated she is “full of hope”.

Danniella wrote: “Waiting to go to theatre.

“Feel so overwhelmed and full of hope and gratitude.

Feel so overwhelmed and full of hope and gratitude.

“Huge thanks to the most amazing surgeons and @nhs team x #gratitude #nhs #liverpool.”

The post’s settings do not permit user comments.

ED! has contacted a representative for Danniella for comment.

Danniella Westbrook appears to have shared her Instagram post ahead of an op (Credit: AMP / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

‘Tell someone you love them today’

In October, Danniella encouraged her Insta followers to let their nearest and dearest know how much they mean to them.

A quote she shared on the social media site read: “Tell someone you love them today. Because tomorrow is not promised. To my family and my friends, I love you.”

Her message came following reports suggested she was “on the mend”.

According to The Sun, doctors had been concerned the infection could reach her brain.

A source told the tabloid: “Danniella is really poorly.

“She ended up in ICU after antibiotics for a sinus infection didn’t work.”

