Danniella Westbrook has told her Instagram followers the sad news that her dog, Bruno, has died.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the former EastEnders star posted a photo of her beloved bulldog.

She captioned the pic: “Rest in peace my Bruno Bear, you was [sic] such a good boy, full of light right till the end, will miss you so so much.”

She added a broken heart emoji along with the sweet words.

Daniella tells fans pet bulldog Bruno has died

Danniella, 48, posted the same photo on her grid, adding: “I’m truly devastated that your [sic] gone. Sleep well my Bruno Bear.”

The actress has turned off comments for the sad post but it’s already racked up 866 likes.

While she hasn’t revealed Bruno’s cause of death, Danniella had only had the dog for five weeks.

She adopted him from a rescue centre, even though he was 12-years-old.

Bulldogs typically live between eight and 10 years, so he had a very good innings.

Danniella revealed that she adopted him from Bulldog Rescue and Rehoming UK and encouraged anyone thinking about getting a pooch to do the same.

In a post on March 10, she wrote: “My new baby … meet 12 year old Bruno the latest edition to my family.

“I rescued him from the amazing charity @bulldog_rescue_and_rehoming_uk he’s 12 years old and I adore him.

“If your [sic] thinking of getting a dog, please rescue.”

Danniella Westbrook is mourning the death of her dog (Credit Splash News)

What has Danniella Westbrook said about EastEnders?

Bruno’s death is another blow for Danniella who was left fuming earlier this year when EastEnders revealed Sam Mitchell would be returning to the soap.

However, it was confirmed that she would be played by actress Kim Medcalf.

Dani played the role on and off between 1990 and 2009. Her most recent appearance as Sam was in 2016.

The character was recast in 2001, with Kim taking over the role.

On hearing the news, Danniella let rip on social media, even threatening the BBC with legal action.

Kim Medcalf steps in to play Sam again (Credit: BBC)

She raged: “Wishing Kym [sic] the best of luck at @BBCEastenders__ yet again this poor woman has to recreate a Samantha Mitchell as close to my last two recent come backs [sic] on the square go smash it darling.”

In another post, she fumed: “Oh but not to @bbceastenders my legal team will be in touch.”

She then added: “Bet you all can’t wait for my new book now can ya….. oh it’s gonna go way back to the things I’ve never ever told #beafraidpeople #itsallgood.”

