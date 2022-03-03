Danniella Westbrook to have rib bone inserted into her face in new surgery

Danniella Westbrook is to under more surgery to rebuild her face, she has revealed.

The ex-EastEnders star’s looks have been ravaged over the years due to her drug addiction.

Botched dental work also left Danniella‘s cheek damaged.

Now clean, Danniella has revealed that she is undergoing “a lot of operations” in a bid to reconstruct her face.

What did Danniella Westbrook say about her face?

Danniella told OK! that the operations are going well but it’s “hard”.

She said: “I’m going through a lot operations at the moment. They’re good but they’re very hard.”

I’m seeing a bone surgeon next who is going to be removing a rib.

The actress added: “The first two of my operations haven’t taken a toll on me but the next lot will do.

“I’m seeing a bone surgeon next who is going to be removing a rib.”

What will the surgery entail?

Danniella fell victim to botched dental surgery that left her cheek damaged.

The Daily Mail reports that the surgery will involve removing one of Danniella’s ribs and inserting part of it into her cheek.

She previously underwent the same surgery in 2018 after her cheekbones and jaw started to rot through osteoporosis.

And, clearly speaking from experience, the star has hinted that the op may “take its toll”.

It’s hoped that inserting part of the rib into her cheek will help to correct the damage and rebuild her face.

Posting on Instagram recently, Danniella admitted: “Can’t wait for all my surgery to be done.”

What else has Danniella had done?

Over the past year Danniella has reportedly had lip filler and Botox, alongside surgery on her face.

Earlier today (March 3) she also revealed that she’d been for a beauty treatment.

She showed off her new lashes after having lash extensions applied at an Essex salon.

Danniella captioned the shot “#happiness” and “#sexyeyes”.

