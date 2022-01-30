Actress Danniella Westbrook is threatening to sue her previous bosses at EastEnders after they confirmed Kim Medcalf will take up the role of Sam Mitchell when the character returns later this year.

The 48-year-old star let loose via her Twitter account to share her disapproval.

Danniella previously played the role of Sam Mitchell originally in 1990 and again in 2009 and 2016.

Danniella Westbrook has slammed BBC bosses in a series of tweets (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Danniella Westbrook say about Sam’s EastEnders return?

Danniella tweeted to allege that she had “dodged a bullet” before letting rip.

She wrote: “Wishing Kym [sic] the best of luck at @BBCEastenders__ yet again this poor woman has to recreate a Samantha Mitchell as close to my last two recent come backs on the square go smash it darling..x”

However, she also added: “Oh but not to @bbceastenders my legal team will be in touch.”

In another tweet, she made a snipe that EastEnders should let other cast members go. She tweeted: “I’d look closer to the top of the show and cut that dead wood. After all it’s all about evolving.”

Well well well who knew 😂😂😂😂 all I can say is thanks looks like I dodged a bullet 🙏🏻 — Danniella Westbrook (@westbrookdanni) January 30, 2022

Additionally, in another tweet, she added: “Bet you all can’t wait for my new book now can ya….. oh it’s gonna go way back to the things I’ve never ever told #beafraidpeople #itsallgood.”

Her tweets contradict statements made earlier this year, when Dannielle seemed happy to not be taking on her old role.

Speaking via her Instagram, she wrote: “The @bbceastenders have not contacted me to say they are re casting or if they have. But that’s okay. Who plays Sam next I wish all the luck in the world to. Enjoy. #outwiththeoldinwiththenew.”

ED! has contacted Danniella’s representatives for comment.

Kim Medcalf is returning to the Square as Sam Mitchell. (Credit: Ruth Crafer/BBC)

EastEnders to welcome back Sam Mitchell character to the Square

Sam’s return to Albert Square is set to be a fiery one. EastEnders bosses have promised viewers an “explosive” time.

Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama, said: “The Mitchells are one of the most iconic families in soap, and I have long wanted to bring Sam back into the family fold.

“With Phil potentially facing a long spell inside, Sam arrives back in Walford ready to take what she sees as her rightful place in the Mitchell empire.

“But with strong grudges against Kat, Sharon, Jack and Denise, to name but a few, her return is guaranteed to be explosive…”

On reprising her role, Kim Medcalf said: “When the BBC approached me last year to reprise the role of Sam I was thrilled.

“She’s a brilliant character and I can’t wait to get back in the Square this spring and work with the amazing cast of both familiar and new faces.”

ED! contacted BBC for comment.

