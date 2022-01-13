Danniella Westbrook has revealed that she’s back in hospital again.

The 48-year-old TV star took to social media to share her latest woes with her Twitter followers.

Tweeting from the hospital, Danniella tried to reach out to her bank to find out why she had become cut off from her account.

In the post, she said she’s been with the bank “for years” and has no idea why they are trying to ditch her.

Danniella Westbrook says she is back in the hospital (Credit: Splashnews)

Danniella Westbrook says her bank is cutting her off

She wrote: “At 7am I get a text saying my accounts are being closed yet no one can tell me why?

“I suffer mental health anxiety & I’m currently in hospital. I have bad credit & no other bank will give me an account & you won’t tell me why it’s being closed.”

It’s been a tough few months for the former EastEnders star.

She found herself in hospital in November after a sinus infection left her battling in intensive care.

At the time, she became discharged ahead of her birthday and told fans she was feeling much better.

However, she went on to catch Covid-19 ahead of Christmas.

As a result, she had to spend the festive period alone.

Danniella Westbrook had Covid-19 over Christmas (Credit: Splashnews)

She told Instagram: “So I had to isolate away from my kids and family this Christmas.”

Danniella played Sam Mitchell on Albert Square.

Rumours previously hinted that the character could be returning to the show.

However, Danniella believes bosses will re-cast the role.

“EastEnders have not contacted me to say they are recasting or if they have, but that’s ok,” she said on Instagram.

“Whoever plays Sam next, I wish all the luck in the world to them. Enjoy.”

Sam was last seen on the long-running soap in 2016 after she attended the funeral of her mum, Peggy Mitchell.

