Dani Dyer has announced the gender of her unborn twins in a sweet Instagram post today.

The former Love Island winner is expecting twins with her partner, Jarrod Bowen.

Dani has now taken to Instagram to reveal her babies’ genders as she showed off her growing bump.

In the picture, Dani is seen wearing a light grey fitted dress as she cradles her bump.

Dani told her followers that she’s expecting two baby girls in the caption.

She wrote: “Half way our little darlings.

We are so excited to share with you all that we are having identical twin girls.

Dani then added: “Any tips/ recommendations I am so open too.”

Dani Dyer revealed she’s expecting identical twin girls (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Her followers were thrilled by the news as one said: “I actually cannot believe this @kayleighshort_x 4 little mini mes so happy for you.”

Another commented: “Those girls are going to have daddy wrapped around their fingers. Beautiful news.”

A third said: “So happy for you @danidyerxx double the cuddles.”

Others offered Dani their advice, with one writing: “My daughter had identical twin girls last march. My advice enjoy every moment.”

Another said: “Stick to a strict routine. Accept help when offered.”

Dani’s dad Danny had a shocked reaction to the twins news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Dyer’s reaction to Dani’s baby news

It comes after Dani revealed her dad Danny Dyer’s hilarious reaction to the news that she’s having twins.

Sharing a screenshot from their WhatsApp conversation, Dani revealed that her dad’s reaction was certainly shocked.

She text her dad: “We’re having twins,” alongside a photo of the baby scan.

Danny replied: “Hold up. Are you [bleeping] joking me????”

Dani wrote back: “Dad! I can’t believe it. They missed it on the scan and now it’s come up identical twins.”

A clearly shocked Danny added: “WTF!! Oh my [bleeping] god.”

