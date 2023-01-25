The Daughter of Danny Dyer, Dani Dyer, revealed last week that she is expecting twins with her partner, Jarrod Bowen.

Now, her father’s expletive-laden reaction to the exciting news has been revealed, and it’s hilarious!

Daughter of Danny Dyer shares big news

Last week saw Dani Dyer announce some exciting news.

The former Love Island star revealed that she and her partner, Jarrod, are expecting twins.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to share the news with her 3.6 million followers.

She uploaded three pictures. One showing Santi holding a sign announcing he was going to be a big brother, a second showing Jarrod holding Dani‘s growing baby bump, and a third showing off her baby bump.

So excited to meet our babies.

“We have been keeping a little secret…,” she captioned the post.

“Our little TWINS. So excited to meet our babies and watch Santi be the best big brother,” she continued.

“The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed.. our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait.”

Danny’s reaction to Dani’s news was hilarious (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Daughter of Danny Dyer shares his hilarious response

During a Q&A on her Instagram story, Dani revealed what her dad’s reaction to the news had been.

Sharing a screenshot from their WhatsApp conversation, Dani revealed that her dad’s reaction to the news had been, as expected, expletive-laden.

“We’re having twins,” she texted her dad, along with a photo of the baby scan.

“Hold up. Are you [bleeping] joking me????” Danny replied.

“Dad! I can’t believe it. They missed it on the scan and now it’s come up identical twins,” Dani replied.

“WTF!! Oh my [bleeping] god,” he texted back.

“Helppppppp,” she replied.

Dani revealed her mum’s reaction too (Credit: BBC)

What else did Dani say in the Q&A?

Dani also revealed her mum’s reaction to the big news.

“You are lying to me,” Dani’s mum replied when Dani told her the news.

“I swear they didn’t pick it up before,” Dani replied.

“Can I have one?? OMG WOW,” her mum texted back.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, the Love Island star said that Santi would be a great big brother, despite him not really understanding yet that he was going to be one.

“He is so loving and loves a cuddle,” she said.

