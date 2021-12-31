Dani Dyer hits back at trolls for criticising her baby son’s development

Dani Dyer has hit back at fellow mums who have criticised her 11-month old baby son’s development.

The 25-year-old took part in an Instagram Q&A yesterday (Thursday, December 30), and had some choice words for the trolls.

Dani Dyer hits back

The star took part in an Instagram Q&A yesterday

Dani did a Q&A session on her Instagram story yesterday, giving her 3.4 million followers the opportunity to ask her their burning questions.

There were plenty of questions about her baby, Santiago, who will turn one in January. One fan asked what milestones baby Santiago had reached, and Dani was happy to answer.

“Santi has only just started crawling… he waves and claps his hands, but every baby is different,” she said.

She then revealed that she’d had some negative comments from mums criticising Santiago’s development!

“I had a few mums with the negative opinions on how their baby was crawling by 6 months,” she revealed. “And there is NO need to ever compare babies, they are all at their own pace.”

The 25-year-old former Love Island star then said that Santiago had started “pulling himself up on the sofa”.

What else was said in the Q&A?

Dani spoke extensively about her baby in the Q&A

Dani took another swipe at judgemental parents later on in her Q&A too.

“It’s more of a reflection on them,” she said. “I would never feel the need to judge someone on anything.

“Everyone’s got there own stuff going on and sometimes it’s better to keep your opinion to yourself. Nobody is perfect.”

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Dani spoke about breastfeeding Santiago, as well as his teething. On the subject of breastfeeding her son, Dani said the pressure she put on herself to do it was “ridiculous”.

“I really regret how awful I was to myself,” she said.

She also spoke about how Santiago’s teething was “awful”. She said the bottom teeth weren’t too bad, but the top two were “dreadful”.

Dani Dyer talks romance with Jarrod Bowen

The 25-year-old reality star also spoke about her romance with Jarrod Bowen too. Dani and the West Ham United footballer have been together since October.

Dani uploaded a photo of the pair in their dressing gowns to her Instagram this week. “So special,” she wrote in the caption.

Plenty of Dani’s followers headed to the comments to gush over the couple.

“Finally nice to see someone who deserves you,” one wrote.

“It’s a lovely picture you both look so happy together,” another said.

“Simply a beautiful pair,” a third commented.

Elsewhere in her Q&A, Dani spoke about her blossoming romance with the 25-year-old footie star. When asked by a fan about Jarrod, she said he was “so lovely and genuine”. She said he’s “very, very fit” too.