Danny Dyer ‘can’t stop smiling’ as daughter Dani announces birth of twins with beautiful pics

Dani Dyer has announced the birth of her baby twins as she shared adorable photos.

Former Love Island cast member Dani, who is the daughter of Danny Dyer, gave birth to her first son Santiago in January 2021.

She shares Santiago with ex Sammy Kimmence, who she dated before and after her reality series relationship with Jack Fincham. However, they reportedly split when Santiago was just a few months old. The break up is believed to have occurred after Kimmence was sentenced to three and a half years in jail for scamming two elderly men out of almost £34,000.

Happily, Dani, 26, found love again. And in December 2021, she confirmed her relationship with Premier League footballer Jarrod Bowen. Now the pair are parents to twins.

Dani Dyer is all smiles as she holds baby Santiago, who is now a big brother! (Credit: Dani Dyer YouTube)

Dani Dyer twins

A delighted Dani shared photos of her beautiful twin daughters alongside the caption: “22.05.23.”

The first picture showed the twins sleeping with matching pink headbands on. The second image showed Jarrod carrying the twins in their carseats out of the hospital. The final pic showed the adorable tots in coordinating pink outfits.

Meanwhile, Jarrod shared the same post to his Instagram.

Dani’s dad, EastEnders actor Danny Dyer sweetly commented: “Can’t stop smiling.”

Back in January, Dani and Jarrod told Instagram fans they would be hearing the pitter patter of more than one pair of tiny feet. Captioning adorable pics which included the happy parents-to-be cradling Dani’s bump, they teased: “We have been keeping a little secret.”

The caption went on: “Our little TWINS. So excited to meet our babies and watch Santi be the best big brother. The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed. Our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait.”

A few days later, Dani had fans reckoning she was making hints about her twins’ sex. Insta snaps saw her wearing a neon pink dress as she considered her growing navel. Dani also included a string of pink love-heart emojis in her caption.

And those aspects meant some of her followers wagering Dani was indicating a pair of girls might be on the way.

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are now parents to twins! (Credit: Cover Images)

How fans reacted to Dani Dyer baby news

Fans have shared their congrats to Dani and Jarrod in the comments. One person gushed: “Omg congratulations Dani. They are beautiful.”

Another said: “Congratulations absolutely beautiful.”

Someone else added: “Congratulations! So very cute!”

