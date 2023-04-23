Dancing on Ice star Rachel Stevens is reportedly dating her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield after she split from her husband.

The S Club 7 star, 45, met the American ice skating pro when she took part in the series last year. And, according to reports, friendship soon turned to romance after Rachel split with her husband Alex Bourne in July.

Rachel and Brendyn competed on Dancing On Ice last year (Credit: ITV)

Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield on Dancing On Ice

“They’re really smitten and looking forward to the future,” an insider told The Sun. ” Rachel wasn’t expecting to find love again… But she’s feeling postive about what’s to come and hopeful about a new start.”

A source also said Rachel and ex Alex are on “great terms co-parenting”. They claimed: “They’re really good at communicating with each other as they continue to navigate their break up.”

Meanwhile, Brendyn reportedly split from his wife Jessica a couple of years ago. A source added: “Brendyn and Jessica are still friends, but haven’t been in a relationship for a long time.”

ED! has contacted reps for Rachel and Brendyn for comment.

They’re really smitten and looking forward to the future.

Rachel announced her split with husband Alex one month before their 13th wedding anniversary. She wrote on Instagram: “I just wanted to share with you Alex and I [are] to separate.

Rachel is touring with S Club later this year (Credit: BBC)

“While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other.” The pair share Amelie, 12, and nine-year-old Minnie.

When did Rachel and Brendyn meet?

Rachel and Brendyn competed on Dancing On Ice together in 2022. They were the third to be eliminated from the competition. Brendyn was partnered with Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu for the 2023 series. They were also the third pair to be knocked out.

The singer split with her husband last year (Credit: ITV)

As well as hosting a radio show on Heart FM, Rachel is now preparing to reunite with S Club 7. They had been excitedly making plans for the October tour but were stunned by the death of Paul Cattermole, 46, at his Dorset home. The band are still hoping to tour and will dedicate the shows to Paul.

Read more: Rachel Stevens announces split from husband Alex Bourne on Instagram

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.