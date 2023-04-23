Brendyn Hatfield and Rachel Stevens on Dancing On Ice and This Morning
News

Dancing On Ice star Rachel Stevens ‘dating her professional partner after marriage split’

Love is in the air...

By Kimberley Bond
| Updated:

Dancing on Ice star Rachel Stevens is reportedly dating her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield after she split from her husband.

The S Club 7 star, 45, met the American ice skating pro when she took part in the series last year. And, according to reports, friendship soon turned to romance after Rachel split with her husband Alex Bourne in July.

Dancing On Ice stars Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield on This Morning
Rachel and Brendyn competed on Dancing On Ice last year (Credit: ITV)

Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield on Dancing On Ice

“They’re really smitten and looking forward to the future,” an insider told The Sun. ” Rachel wasn’t expecting to find love again… But she’s feeling postive about what’s to come and hopeful about a new start.”

A source also said Rachel and ex Alex are on “great terms co-parenting”. They claimed: “They’re really good at communicating with each other as they continue to navigate their break up.”

Meanwhile, Brendyn reportedly split from his wife Jessica a couple of years ago. A source added: “Brendyn and Jessica are still friends, but haven’t been in a relationship for a long time.”

ED! has contacted reps for Rachel and Brendyn for comment.

They’re really smitten and looking forward to the future.

Rachel announced her split with husband Alex one month before their 13th wedding anniversary. She wrote on Instagram: “I just wanted to share with you Alex and I [are] to separate.

Rachel Stevens with S Club co-stars
Rachel is touring with S Club later this year (Credit: BBC)

“While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other.” The pair share Amelie, 12, and nine-year-old Minnie.

When did Rachel and Brendyn meet?

Rachel and Brendyn competed on Dancing On Ice together in 2022.  They were the third to be eliminated from the competition. Brendyn was partnered with Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu for the 2023 series. They were also the third pair to be knocked out.

Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield on Dancing On Ice
The singer split with her husband last year (Credit: ITV)

As well as hosting a radio show on Heart FM, Rachel is now preparing to reunite with S Club 7. They had been excitedly making plans for the October tour but were stunned by the death of Paul Cattermole, 46, at his Dorset home. The band are still hoping to tour and will dedicate the shows to Paul.

Read more: Rachel Stevens announces split from husband Alex Bourne on Instagram

rachel stevens and brendyn hatfield (dancing on ice week three)

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Dancing On Ice ITV Rachel Stevens S Club 7

Trending Articles

coronation street tyrone dobbs mum claire sweeney comp youtube itv
Coronation Street fans call out major problem with Tyrone Dobbs’ mum
Mother and daughter on BGT 2023
BGT viewers emotional as mum makes selfless gesture to daughter: ‘I had goosebumps’
Paul O'Grady talking on This Morning, his funeral procession
Paul O’Grady’s ex-wife reveals reason she didn’t attend funeral as she breaks silence on his death
Phil Vickery and Fern Britton on This Morning
Fern Britton reflects on the end of her marriage to Phil Vickery: ‘I’d have never predicted it would end like this
Meghan Markle looking at camera, Charles looking to the side
Meghan Markle breaks silence on ‘ridiculous’ Charles letter claims ahead of coronation absence
Holly Willoughby looks glum
Holly Willoughby stuns fans with photo as she shares latest health update