Rachel Stevens has announced on Instagram that she has separated from husband Alex Bourne.

S Club 7 star Rachel told fans the couple had taken “the difficult decision” to split yesterday (Friday July 1).

However, Rachel – who shares two daughters with property expert Alex – added they would remain “united” as a family.

Singer Rachel, 44, married Alex in 2009. They have known each other since they were children.

Rachel Stevens and husband Alex Bourne have separated (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rachel Stevens split from husband

Recent Dancing On Ice contestant Rachel said they intend to “remain partners in parenthood” for Amelie, 11, and Minnie, eight.

She told fans in an Insta Story post: “I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate.

Rachel Stevens announces split in a Story post (Credit: Instagram)

“While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other.”

I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together.

Rachel added: “I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family.”

Rachel Stevens marriage

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Rachel and Alex were due to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary next month.

They married at luxury hotel Claridge’s in central London.

Her bandmates Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole and Tina Barrett were all in attendance.

Alex and Rachel have known one another since they were kids (Credit: Instagram @alexleebourne)

‘Childhood sweethearts’

Rachel has previously described how they reconnected in their late 20s after meeting as youngsters.

She said during an appearance on The Moments That Made Me podcast: “We were childhood sweethearts.

“We went out with each other when we were 12, we met at youth club. I was besotted with him!

“We went out for probably about four weeks and when you’re that age that was a really long time!”

They married in 2009 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rachel, previously engaged to Hollyoaks actor Jeremy Edward for two years from 2002, added she and Alex also dated as older teens.

But they met unexpectedly years later while shopping. And although they didn’t get back together at that time, they continued to have chance encounters and eventually started seeing each other.

Rachel reflected: “It was quite a random meeting and then just sort of randomly bumping into each other it was like we were being pulled back to each other.”

