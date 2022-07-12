Dan Walker felt “truly humbled” by the support shown by his Twitter fans after receiving an Honorary Doctorate at Solent University today.

The Channel 5 presenter was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Media and shared a photo on Twitter of himself dressed in university robes holding his Doctorate.

Dan captioned the tweet: “Thank you so much to Solent Uni for inviting me today to receive an Honorary Doctorate.”

Meanwhile, the star said he felt “truly humbled”.

Thank you so much to @SolentUni for inviting me today to receive an Honorary Doctorate… I am truly humbled. It was lovely to be back at the university & to meet so many people. All the best to all those graduating who have to wear hats and cloaks in 30 degree heat 😳😎☀️ pic.twitter.com/Y7e5Fo11DB — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 12, 2022

Dan Walker on Twitter

He added: “It was lovely to be back at the university & to meet so many people.

“All the best to all those graduating who have to wear hats and cloaks in 30 degree heat.”

Under the tweet, Twitter fans congratulated Dan on his achievement.

One user said: “Congratulations Dan, looking good.”

Read more: Dan Walker celebrates new Channel 5 job by getting a gift for himself

In addition, another commented: “Congratulations Dr Dan! You’ll have to change your Twitter handle to @DrDanWalker now.”

Meanwhile, a third Twitter user, said: “I thought you belonged to Sheffield,” joking about Dan’s time spent at the University of Sheffield in 1999, where he completed an MA degree in Journalism Studies.

In 1999, Dan Walker completed an MA degree in Journalism Studies at Sheffield University (Credit: SplashNews.com)

After that, another also commented on his Sheffield connection: “@sheffjournalism.

“We still claim him as our own!”

In addition, the Southhampton based university also shared a tweet praising Dan for his Doctorate: “Huge congratulations to journalist and broadcaster, Dan Walker who today (Tuesday 12 July) was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Media by Solent Uni.”

🎉Huge congratulations to journalist and broadcaster, @mrdanwalker who today (Tuesday 12 July) was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Media by@SolentUni Read more here: https://t.co/Mo4v69tOJ3 pic.twitter.com/qGi7Oy6NzW — Solent University Newsroom (@SolentUniNews) July 12, 2022

Dan’s career

Dan became a presenter on BBC Breakfast in 2016.

Then, in April 2022, he announced on Twitter that he would be moving to work at Channel 5.

Meanwhile, in June, Dan made his debut on Channel 5 reporting on Boris Johnson‘s no confidence vote from outside 10 Downing Street.

Dan Walker received an Honorary Doctorate for Doctor of Media (Credit:SplashNews)

In addition, the former BBC presenter appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

Read more: Who is Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street? What happened between her and Ken Barlow?

He was partnered with Strictly professional Nadiya Bychkova.

They went on to be awarded fifth place in the competition.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.