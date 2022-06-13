Following Dan Walker‘s new Channel 5 job at 5 News, the TV host bought himself a present to celebrate.

Dan treated himself to a brand new king size bed with extra storage.

However, fans are all saying that the former BBC Breakfast presenter’s bed is too small.

Dan Walker left BBC Breakfast and joined Channel 5’s evening news show 5 News (Credit: BBC)

Dan Walker at Channel 5

Following Dan’s exit from BBC Breakfast, the TV presenter began hosting Channel 5’s evening news show 5 News just last week.

To celebrate the major career news, Dan bought himself a new bed as a gift.

He shared the news on his Insta and captioned it: “Decided to celebrate the new job by getting a new bed – seeing as I might be in it a bit more.

“Me and Winnie are making it look small here but it’s actually a king size – must be perspective.

“Got a storage bed for the first time. Lot’s of room for spare pillows, duvets and other essential items. Don’t tell the kids #SecretChocolateStash.”

Fans believe that Dan Walker’s new king size bed is too small for the TV presenter (Credit: BBC)

After Dan shared a pic of his new gift on Instagram, fans noticed that his feet are dangling off the bed and are convinced that his bed is too small!

Some fans even suggested that the star gets a super king size or a custom bed.

One fan commented: “You need a super king!!”

Another said: “Doesn’t look like there’s much room for Mrs W?”

A third added: “The bed is just too short for you lad…”

Someone else wrote: “That bed is not big enough for you… maybe consider a custom one? Or a super king? Must be so uncomfortable hanging off the end of the bed.”

