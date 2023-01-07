Dan Walker expresses concern for Prince Harry amid ‘storm’ over new book

Dan Walker has expressed his concern on Twitter for Prince Harry amid the latest “storm” over his new memoir.

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, is due to be released next Tuesday (January 10).

However, in a mistake, some of the books went on sale in Spain this week and revelations have been emerging since.

I am wondering if anyone has asked Prince Harry if he is ok? I know much of the recent storm is of his own making but it’s never nice being right in the middle of it. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 6, 2023

Of course, it’s sparked worldwide reaction, with many people criticising Harry for his claims against his family.

Others have defended the duke and offered him support amid the backlash.

Channel 5 presenter Dan took to Twitter on Friday to say he’s wondering if Harry is okay.

He wrote: “I am wondering if anyone has asked Prince Harry if he is ok?

Harry’s new book will be released next week (Credit: ITV)

“I know much of the recent storm is of his own making but it’s never nice being right in the middle of it.”

However, someone replied: “Oh for goodness sake Dan.”

Dan hit back: “I am not sure he’s in a good place. That’s all.”

Many people agreed with Dan, with someone saying: “I agree with you. I think he’s in pain and needs help.”

Another wrote: “I agree. What he probably most needs is love, understanding and support, not judgement.”

Harry claims William ‘attacked’ him in his book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In his tell-all book, Harry opens up about a range of topics including his last conversation with the Queen, how he found out about her and Prince Philip’s deaths and his relationship with brother Prince William.

One allegation which sparked worldwide discussion was his claim that William ‘attacked’ him during an altercation in 2019.

In his book, the Guardian reports, Harry claims that William called Meghan Markle “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

However, things became heated as Harry writes: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry, who married Meghan in 2018, claims that William “looking regretful, and apologised” after the alleged incident.

A rep for the Prince of Wales had no comment when approached by ED!.

