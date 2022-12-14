Dan Walker leaves fans in hysterics with savage dig at Piers Morgan over Meghan

Dan Walker left Twitter fans in hysterics with a savage dig at Piers Morgan yesterday (Tuesday December 13).

Newsreader Dan enjoyed a ‘mic drop’ moment as the TV pair squabbled on social media about football.

But former Strictly contestant Dan, 45, entertained followers by mentioning ex tabloid editor Piers’ perpetual bugbear Meghan Markle.

And this prompted fans to express their delight at the comeback, joking it finished Piers off.

Fans were very amused by Dan Walker as bantered with Piers Morgan (Credit: YouTube)

Dan Walker and Piers Morgan Twitter clash

The latest spat between the broadcast personalities seemed to kick off as Piers banged on about Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Good Morning Britain co-host told his millions of followers he reckons Ronaldo is football’s best ever, followed by Maradona and Lionel Messi.

Within a quarter of an hour, however, Dan appeared to have dredged up a screenshot of an old tweet of Piers.

And this suggested Piers once believed Messi is the greatest, with Ronaldo in second place.

The screenshot also read: “Any further debate is superfluous – I have spoken.”

Dan added in his tweet that shared the screenshot: “‘Listen… delete the tweet about Messi being the best and keep telling everyone I’m brilliant and… maybe I’ll do that interview’ #TearsForPiers.”

He also added a laughing emoji to his post.

That was 11yrs ago mate, when a few people had still heard of you! https://t.co/bHMz4vmnNI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 13, 2022

Piers Morgan responds to Dan Walker

Four minutes later Piers replied to Dan, telling the ex BBC Breakfast host: “That was 11yrs ago mate, when a few people had still heard of you!”

But Dan also responded quickly with his next zinger, within a further two minutes.

Making use of a blushing emoji and a laughing emoji, Dan quipped: “Was that about the same time you went for that drink with Meghan Markle?”

Was that about the same time you went for that drink with Meghan Markle?

Surprisingly, Piers didn’t seem to want to play with Dan any more following this post.

But other Twitter users couldn’t get enough of seeing Piers outgunned.

Dan Walker seemed to enjoy the final word in the exchange (Credit: 5 News YouTube)

How Twitter users reacted

Thousands of followers engaged with Dan’s tweet, with over 24,000 giving it a ‘Like’.

Many also made user of GIFs suggesting they felt Dan had hit a home run and humiliated Piers.

And dozens deployed laughing and flame emojis to illustrate how tickled they were by Dan’s burn.

“Haha nice one Dan,” chuckled one.

Another indicated they felt Dan had ‘killed off’ Piers’ comebacks by tweeting: “Someone call 999. Daniel did a murder.”

And a third person typed: “To keep up the footballing reference, I think Dan Walker has just pocketed Piers Morgan.”

