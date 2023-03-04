Dame Deborah James’ grieving mum shares fresh sadness as she pays tribute

Dame Deborah James’ grieving mum Heather James has admitted her fresh “sadness” on Instagram as she visited a roses plot planted in her daughter’s name.

Harkness Roses named roses in honour of Deborah James, which raised £45,000 for the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.

Deborah James died in June last year after being diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer in 2016.

Deborah’s mum Heather visited her daughter’s rose tribute (Credit: ITV)

Dame Deborah James’ mum admits fresh ‘sadness’

Deborah’s mum Heather visited RHS Garden Wisley, where roses are planted in honour of Deborah.

She took to Instagram to share a picture with breast cancer campaigner and friend of Deborah, Helen Addis.

Heather James wrote: “What a beautiful day to go to Wisley to see how Deborah’s roses were doing.”

Although Heather admitted “sadness” seeing the plot, she shared she still feels a “connection” with Deborah.

I will always be grateful for the time we did have with Deborah

She wrote: “I feel a sadness when I look at her name on the plaque and that she is no longer with us.

“I also feel a connection that I can talk to her and feel her near me.”

She added that the roses were planted in a “beautiful” setting which Deborah “would approve of”.

Heather continued: “Being amongst nature and plants growing their new shoots is always a great reminder of how precious life is.

“I will always be grateful for the time we did have with Deborah.”

A documentary on Deborah will air this spring

Heather’s post also follows on from the news that BBC Two will air an “intimate” documentary about Dame Deborah James this spring.

It will follow the story of the last five years of Deborah’s life, and she worked on the documentary until the final few weeks before her death.

The 80-minute documentary is called Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words. It will also feature never-before-seen footage of the former deputy head teacher.

The BBC also described the documentary as “emotional, intimate and unique”.

The BBC is set to announce the air date for the documentary in due course.

