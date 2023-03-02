A documentary detailing the last five years of Dame Deborah James’ life will air on BBC Two this spring, the BBC has revealed.

The writer and podcaster died of bowel cancer in June last year after being diagnosed in 2016.

She was made a Dame by Prince William in May 2022. She also raised more than £7 million through The Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.

Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words will show what the “reality of living with bowel cancer” was like for her.

Dame Deborah James’ documentary to document final five years of her life

The documentary will air on BBC Two and will show Dame Deborah James speaking frankly about her diagnosis and treatment as well as documenting more personal moments.

The former deputy head teacher amassed a massive following online detailing her life with incurable bowel cancer under her online persona Bowelbabe.

Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words will feature archive footage shot by Deborah, as well as interviews with her in the final weeks of her life.

When will it air?

Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words will air this spring on BBC Two. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC confirmed that exact air date will be announced in due course.

The documentary will be 80-minutes long.

She was adamant that it was finished even though she wouldn’t be around to see it through.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Deborah worked with us on this film right up until the last few weeks of her life and was adamant that it was finished even though she wouldn’t be around to see it through.

“It’s an incredibly powerful and beautiful piece – emotional, intimate and unique.

“With enormous warmth and good humour, the documentary echoes the powerful, honest and direct way that Deborah communicated, as if she were talking to a friend or confidante.”

Dame Deborah’s supporters react

After the news was shared earlier today (March 2), Dame Deborah’s supporters shared their thought.

One commented: “Proud to see her legacy lives on.”

