Dame Deborah James smiling on a swing and looking wistful
TV

‘Emotional’ Dame Deborah James documentary filmed in her final few weeks to air

Deborah worked on the film until a few weeks before her death

By Réiltín Doherty

A documentary detailing the last five years of Dame Deborah James’ life will air on BBC Two this spring, the BBC has revealed.

The writer and podcaster died of bowel cancer in June last year after being diagnosed in 2016.

She was made a Dame by Prince William in May 2022. She also raised more than £7 million through The Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.

Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words will show what the “reality of living with bowel cancer” was like for her.

Dame Deborah James smiles in the sun
Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words will document the last five years of Dame Deborah James’ life (Credit: BBC)

Dame Deborah James’ documentary to document final five years of her life

The documentary will air on BBC Two and will show Dame Deborah James speaking frankly about her diagnosis and treatment as well as documenting more personal moments.

The former deputy head teacher amassed a massive following online detailing her life with incurable bowel cancer under her online persona Bowelbabe.

Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words will feature archive footage shot by Deborah, as well as interviews with her in the final weeks of her life.

Dame Deborah James smiles for Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words
The documentary will air this spring (Credit: BBC)

When will it air?

Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words will air this spring on BBC Two. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC confirmed that exact air date will be announced in due course.

The documentary will be 80-minutes long.

She was adamant that it was finished even though she wouldn’t be around to see it through.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Deborah worked with us on this film right up until the last few weeks of her life and was adamant that it was finished even though she wouldn’t be around to see it through.

“It’s an incredibly powerful and beautiful piece – emotional, intimate and unique.

“With enormous warmth and good humour, the documentary echoes the powerful, honest and direct way that Deborah communicated, as if she were talking to a friend or confidante.”

Dame Deborah’s supporters react

After the news was shared earlier today (March 2), Dame Deborah’s supporters shared their thought.

One commented: “Proud to see her legacy lives on.”

Read more: Dame Deborah James’ mum welcomes new addition to the family as she details ‘mad house’

YouTube video player

Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words will air this spring on BBC Two.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

BBC Two Cancer Deborah James Documentaries

Trending Articles

Amanda Holden looking concerned on This Morning
Amanda Holden under fire for ‘attention-seeking’ Instagram post of World Book Day outfit as she leads celebrities and their kids dressing up
Sarah, Duchess of York / King Charles looking sombre
Sarah, Duchess of York makes vow over Charles and Camilla amidst latest Prince Andrew drama
Kate and Gerry McCann and the girl claiming to be Madeleine inset
‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia urged to show ‘empathy’ to the McCanns amid ‘painful ordeal’
Sheridan Smith talking on Lorrain
Sheridan Smith shares news about son Billy as she admits she’s ‘never felt such emotion’
Ben Shephard looks doubtful, Susanna Reid looks perturbed on GMB today
Susanna Reid horrified over claims Government ‘considered asking Britain to kill pet cats during height of COVID pandemic’