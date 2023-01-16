Dame Deborah James’ mum welcomes new addition to the family as she details ‘mad house’

Dame Deborah James’ mum Heather has introduced a gorgeous new family member.

Heather shared two pictures of the new arrival on Instagram over the weekend.

And it looks as though she’s entirely smitten.

Heather James, mum to Dame Deborah, has introduced a new addition to her family (Credit: YouTube)

Dame Deborah James’ mum introduces new arrival

Posting a picture of herself holding a beautiful black puppy, Heather shared: “Just wanted to introduce this new addition to the family.”

It will be a mad house with 3 dogs and 4 grandchildren!

She then explained: “Our son Ben and his fiancée Ashley brought home this adorable nine-week-old Labrador this weekend.

“I can’t wait for her to meet Winston and Sarah’s dog Poppy. It will be a mad house with 3 dogs and 4 grandchildren! Welcome Baia!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather James (@heatherjamesofficial)

‘Absolutely the best dogs’

Fans delighted in Heather’s new arrival.

One said: “Oh how lovely Heather. A mad house is a good house. l hope they all get on.”

“Awwwww she’s adorable and it’s most definitely going to be a mad house,” another quipped.

“I had a black Labrador when my kids were both very young. Absolutely the best dogs,” another declared.

“How lovely. We love our Lab – such a little joy bringer,” said another.

“She is absolutely gorgeous! Welcome to the family,” another added.

Dame Deborah James died last year at the age of just 40 (Credit: YouTube)

‘Mum, you can do this’

The new arrival comes after the loss of Heather’s beloved daughter Deborah.

Deborah died last year, at the age of just 40, after living with bowel cancer for five years.

Late last summer, as Deborah’s book How To Live When You Could Be Dead was released, Heather opened up about her grief for her daughter.

She told Lorraine Kelly: “I actually find it harder now as the weeks go on because it’s longer since I’ve spoken to her and like this, she should be here doing this.

“I know she’s with me in spirit and I’m sure she’s looking down and saying: ‘Mum, you can do this.'”

Read more: Dame Deborah James honoured with posthumous Inspiration Award

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.