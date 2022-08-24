Dame Deborah James during BBC interview
Deborah James’ book reaches number one after being published posthumously

Deborah sadly passed away in June aged 40

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Dame Deborah James‘ book, How To Live When You Could Be Dead, has reached number one in the book charts.

The book was published posthumously following Deborah’s death back in June.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deborah James (@bowelbabe)

Dame Deborah James’ book

Prior to her death, Deborah announced that her book, How To Live When You Could Be Dead, was having its publication date moved closer.

Announcing the news on her Instagram, Deborah revealed that the book was initially meant to be published in June 2023.

However, the publisher decided to move its publication date forward to August 18 instead.

“It is still long after I’m flying high, but hopefully a little less longer for you to wait,” she wrote on Instagram.

“You are a remarkable and inspirational woman. Always have been, always will be,” one of her followers commented at the time.

“Absolutely incredible Dame Deborah. Your light will shine on forever,” another said.

Deborah James on Lorraine
Deborah’s book has reached number one (Credit: ITV)

Dame Deborah James’ book hits number one

Deborah’s book was finally released last week, and it’s immediately become a best seller.

According to Nielsen BookScan’s Total Consumer Market, 40,878 copies of the book were sold following its release.

For every copy of the book, £3 will go to Deborah’s BowelBabe fund for Cancer research.

With 40,878 copies sold in its first week, this means that approximately £122,634 has been added to the BowelBabe Fund after a week.

The fund has raised over £7.5 million already.

Dame Deborah James on Lorraine
Deborah’s book has raised a lot of money (Credit: ITV)

Deborah’s book is a bestseller

The editorial director at Vermilion books, Sam Jackson, spoke about his pride regarding Deborah’s book becoming a number one.

“I am so thrilled that How To Live When You Could Be Dead has become the number one bestselling nonfiction book,” she said.

“It was Deborah’s dream to write a huge bestseller in the self-help space and it’s been such a privilege to help make this a reality,” she continued.

“This is by far my proudest publishing moment and I am delighted that Deborah’s inspiring and transformative perspective will help so many people.”

Read more: Deborah James’ mum makes emotional admission as she’s ‘finding it harder as weeks go on’

Deborah’s book is available to buy now.

