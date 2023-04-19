Craig Revel Horwood announces he’s signed up to replace Paul O’Grady following star’s death

Craig Revel Horwood is replacing Paul O’Grady in Annie, following the star’s death last month.

Paul and Craig were already sharing the role on the show’s UK tour prior to Paul’s sudden passing.

Paul died suddenly last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Craig Revel Horwood replacing Paul O’Grady in Annie

Strictly judge Craig is set to replace Paul in the UK tour of Annie, it has been announced.

Paul and Craig were already sharing the role of Ms Hannigan during the tour’s current run. Paul was intended to play the role in performances next week (April 24-April 29).

However, following his sudden death last month, it has been revealed that Craig will be continuing in the role – performing what was meant to be Paul’s stint as the character at the Mayflower Theatre in Southhampton.

Craig was overcome with emotion following the first performance following Paul’s death. After the final bows in Birmingham, Craig told the audience that they were dedicating that and every other performance to Paul.

Craig shared the news on Twitter for his 288.4k followers to see today (Wednesday, April 19).

Fans showed their support (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans react to Craig Revel Horwood replacing Paul O’Grady

A number of fans took to the replies of Craig‘s tweet to show their support.

“Ah jeeze amazing I’m sure he’d be so proud to have you filling his shoes,” one fan tweeted.

“They are in for a treat – he was amazing in Birmingham!” another gushed.

“Thank you for stepping up, ‘break a leg’ and I hope you have a great time,” a third wrote.

“Fab-u-lous! Great casting,” another said.

A special tribute for Paul is planned (Credit: ITV)

Fans preparing special tribute for late comedian

In other Paul-related news, fans of the star in Birkenhead are preparing to pay special tribute to the late comedian tomorrow (Thursday, April 20).

Paul’s funeral is set to take place in Kent tomorrow afternoon. However, fans are planning to line the streets of Birkenhead too to pay tribute too. Paul, of course, was born and raised in Birkenhead.

“I’m a great lover of Paul O’Grady and I was absolutely traumatised when I heard that he had passed. It really upset me, I think it did with everyone. It was devastating to hear because he was so loved by everyone,” fan Janine Ferguson told The Wirral Globe.

“The plan is for people to line the streets with their families and bring their dogs as a sign of respect. I’ve asked for all local rescue dogs and cats’ homes to attend as well so we can collect donations from everyone there,” she said.

Janine is also encouraging people to bring condolences books. These will be collected and then sent on to Battersea Dog’s Home to be delivered to Paul‘s family.

