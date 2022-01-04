According to the latest Covid news and a health expert, we could return to “normal life” in a matter of months.

Tyra Grove Krause, the chief epidemiologist at Denmark’s State Serum Institute, said she expects the surge in new cases of the new variant to peak later this month.

As a result, she says the Omicron variant could actually be bringing with it the end of the two-year pandemic.

She said that current data found that the risk of hospitalisation from the new variant is half that was seen with the Delta variant.

Speaking to Danish broadcaster TV 2, she said: “I think we will have that in the next two months, and then I hope the infection will start to subside and we get our normal lives back.”

Meanwhile, the first official UK report revealed that the risk of hospitalisation is 50% to 70% lower than with Delta.

Life could return to normality in just two months (Credit: Splashnews)

Covid latest news: Life to return to normal in two months?

“Omicron will peak at the end of January, and in February we will see declining infection pressure and a decreasing pressure on the health care system,” said the epidemiologist.

“But we have to make an effort in January because it will be hard to get through.”

She added: “Omicron is here to stay, and we will see a massive spread of infection in the coming months.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is yet to announce any new restrictions (Credit: Splashnews)

Read more: New Year restrictions in UK: Will New Year’s parties be banned as Boris Johnson to impose new rules?

“When it’s over, we will be in a better place than we were before.

“In the long run, we are in a place where coronavirus is here. However, we have restrained it. Only the particularly vulnerable need to be vaccinated up to the next winter season.”

Reports claimed plans were being drawn up for a two-week circuit breaker after December 25.

However, as of yet, no restrictions have emerged.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.