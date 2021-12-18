There are plans for a two-week circuit breaker lockdown after Christmas, according to reports.

A report in The Times claims regulations would include a ban on indoor mixing.

Furthermore, leaked minutes reportedly indicate SAGE scientists believe more stringent measures are needed “very soon”.

The government has decisions to make (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Will there be a lockdown after Christmas?

The report says meeting others indoors – except for work purposes – could be banned.

Furthermore, pubs and restaurants would only serve outdoors.

Read more: UK weather forecast: Met Office raises hopes of a White Christmas this year

The Financial Times also reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a number of ‘Plan C’ options.

These reportedly range from from “mild guidance to nudge people, right through to lockdown”. The PM reportedly favours guidance.

Will there be a lockdown after Christmas? (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Another COBRA meeting

Elsewhere, other reports indicate another COBRA meeting with leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is planned for this weekend.

It comes after three record-breaking days as the Omicron variant spreads, with over 93,000 cases announced yesterday (Friday December 17).

Do only what you need to.

Hospital admissions are also rising.

In Scotland people are urged to limit contacts. And in Wales, nightclubs will close from Boxing Day.

Furthermore, England’s chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty has called on people to “prioritise” their social plans.

Prof Chris Whitty has suggested ‘prioritising’ plans (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Support for businesses

Meanwhile, the Treasury has come under fire for measures to support the hospitality sector and support for the devolved nations.

Welsh leader Mark Drakeford said efforts ares “severely constrained” by the Treasury’s “refusal to open vital support schemes, such as furlough”.

Read more: Boris Johnson ‘attended party in No 10 during first lockdown in May 2020’, sources claim

Chancellor Rishi Sunak held virtual meetings with business leader yesterday following his trip to California.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “We recognise how important the festive period is for so many businesses. The Government will continue to engage constructively on how it can best provide ongoing support to the businesses and sectors affected.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.